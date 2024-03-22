SCOTTISH hospitality group Buzzworks has announced the reopening of its dog-friendly “summer hotspot”.
Outboard is located next to the leisure operator's Scotts Bar & Restaurant at Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry.
The outlet will be begin trading again from tomorrow (March 22), opening from 8.30am to 5pm, offering patrons the chance to enjoy the “renowned hospitality and breathtaking views that have made Outboard a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike”.
READ MORE: New rules must not jeopardise star of Scottish tourism
Reece Wood, operations manager at Buzzworks, said: "We're excited to kick off another fantastic season at Outboard. Our team has been hard at work preparing for the reopening, and we can't wait to welcome back familiar faces and introduce newcomers to our unique dining experience."
Buzzworks said the venue will be open seven days over the Easter holidays and then from Wednesday to Sunday. The menu includes breakfast rolls to an all-day selection featuring bubble fish and chips, chicken tempura, burgers, salad bowls, toasties and homemade traybakes.
Buzzworks noted that the team at Outboard has expanded and that it is actively seeking "passionate individuals" to join its ranks.
Reece added: “We're gearing up for an exciting season ahead at Outboard, and we're searching for passionate individuals to join our crew. If you're ready to dive into a rewarding opportunity, we'd love to have you on board. Spread the word to friends and family – we're ready to welcome new faces to our team as we prepare to wow guests over the sunnier seasons.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here