The outlet will be begin trading again from tomorrow (March 22), opening from 8.30am to 5pm, offering patrons the chance to enjoy the “renowned hospitality and breathtaking views that have made Outboard a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike”.

Reece Wood, operations manager at Buzzworks, said: "We're excited to kick off another fantastic season at Outboard. Our team has been hard at work preparing for the reopening, and we can't wait to welcome back familiar faces and introduce newcomers to our unique dining experience."

Buzzworks said the venue will be open seven days over the Easter holidays and then from Wednesday to Sunday. The menu includes breakfast rolls to an all-day selection featuring bubble fish and chips, chicken tempura, burgers, salad bowls, toasties and homemade traybakes.

Buzzworks noted that the team at Outboard has expanded and that it is actively seeking "passionate individuals" to join its ranks.

Reece added: “We're gearing up for an exciting season ahead at Outboard, and we're searching for passionate individuals to join our crew. If you're ready to dive into a rewarding opportunity, we'd love to have you on board. Spread the word to friends and family – we're ready to welcome new faces to our team as we prepare to wow guests over the sunnier seasons.”