The proposal comes amid a new row over disgraced former health secretary Michael Matheson.

The Falkirk West MSP has not been seen in Holyrood since he resigned on 8 February over his £11,000 iPad data bill.

It emerged on Thursday that he was supposedly off sick, with officials working for Scottish Government business manager, George Adam asking the Scottish Conservatives to “pair” with him for all this week’s votes.

However, despite supposedly being ill, the ex-frontbencher appeared at a constituency event, sharing details on his social media.

Last month, following a lengthy investigation, the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body upheld three complaints about the ex-minister relating to his expenses.

He has now been referred to the Scottish Parliament's Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee which will decide if he should face any sanctions, including possible suspension.

Even if he is temporarily removed from Holyrood, there is no obligation on him to stand down as an MSP.

Derek Mackay did not appear in parliament for over a year after resigning as finance secretary when it emerged he had contacted a teenage boy over social media - without knowing his age - and then bombarded him with over 270 messages.

Despite not returning to work at Holyrood, he continued to draw a full salary of £64,700.

In his letter, Mr Jack said he was aware of “debate and commentary on the lack of a recall mechanism” for MSPs.

He pointed to the Recall of MPs Act, passed in 2015.

The Tory minister added: “I am writing to offer the UK Government’s assistance in introducing a recall mechanism for MSPs.

“I would be very happy to discuss how the procedures operate within the UK Parliament and options for introducing a mechanism in the Scottish Parliament.

“We could also consult on the mechanics of any such system, including engagement with political parties, to learn the lessons from UK parliamentary experience.

“The UK Government stands ready to work with the Scottish Government in making improvements in this area of such importance to the health of our democracy.”

Responding to an earlier question on recall, a Scottish Government spokesperson said it was a matter for the Scottish Parliament.

They said that Tory MSP Graham Simpson had obtained the right to introduce a Member’s Bill on recall and they would “consider the detail of that when introduced.”

In Westminster, MPs who are sentenced to a prison term of up to a year, convicted of providing false information relating to parliamentary expenses or suspended from the Commons for more than 10 sitting days face a recall petition.

If 10% of their constituents sign, then they lose their seat, triggering a by-election.

So far, there has only been one recall petition in Scotland, when voters in Rutherglen and Hamilton West ousted ex-SNP MP Margaret Ferrier for breaching Covid rules.