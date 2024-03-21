The decision, communicated to staff on Wednesday, comes after a member of the group Scottish Lesbians was told to remove a purple pin badge bearing the name of the group while visiting Holyrood.

The organisation describes lesbians as "exclusively same-sex attracted females" and says "we do not recognise any other definition".

In a post on social media, Scottish Lesbians said the member in question was then "checked in by someone wearing a rainbow lanyard".

In a SPCB questions session on Thursday Clare Baker, Labour MSP, announced that following a review lanyards would have to be the standard issue parliamentary one to help "minimise the risk of perceived bias".

The new rule does not apply to MSPs or their staff.

The decision has been criticised by Maggie Chapman, the equalities spokesperson for the Scottish Greens.

She warned that the ban risked undermining the Scottish Parliament's reputation for inclusivity, and that it could go against years of anti-discrimination work.

Ms Chapman said: “This is a disappointing decision that, I think, sends the wrong message to parliament staff and visitors, and particularly to members of the LGBTQIA+ community and other marginalised groups.

“Nobody stops being the person they are when they go to work, and wearing different coloured lanyards, such as rainbows, can be a simple gesture of self expression and of an inclusive workplace. Denying that opportunity is a regressive step.

“Our parliamentary staff do a crucial job in ensuring a safe and welcoming atmosphere for visitors, and we should do all we can to make it as positive a place for them to work as possible.

“I hope that we can reconsider this decision and make clear how we will act to ensure that our parliament maintains its reputation as a positive and inclusive workplace.”