The company said the move comes as holidaymakers "have been flocking to book holidays to Bulgaria due to its purse-friendly appeal", and the UK’s largest tour operator has responded to that demand by putting holidays on sale to the ancient seaside town.

By adding hotels across the popular resort to its portfolio, the tour operator said it is giving customers and independent travel agents the opportunity to book package holidays to Sozopol.

The new hotels on sale range from three to four-star and offer board options including bed and breakfast and all-inclusive, meaning customers can choose from a selection of accommodation to suit their needs and budgets.

"Combining white sand beaches with charming architecture, holidaymakers visiting Sozopol can discover the resort’s Old Town of cobbled streets, terracotta-topped houses and distinctive wooden buildings, along with a wide variety of shops, bars and restaurants," Jet2 said.

"For relaxation, there is the town’s two beautiful beaches - Central Beach and Harmanite Beach, or the incredible wild beach at Dyuni. Nature lovers can head to the Ropotamo Nature Reserve or the Blatoto Alepu National Park, while families can enjoy a fun-filled day in the Neptun Aqua Park, a 50,000 square metre waterpark."

Dating from around 610 BC, the town was founded by Greek colonists.

Customers travelling on a package holiday to Sozopol with Jet2holidays, can now fly direct to Bulgaria from Glasgow.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be offering package holidays to Sozopol in Bulgaria for Summer 24 and expanding our offering in the region."

He continued: "The addition of this charming resort comes in response to strong demand for getaways to Bulgaria and gives holidaymakers even more choice.

"As well as being able to access this region, holidaymakers will also be able to enjoy the many benefits of booking a package holiday to Sozopol with Jet2holidays.

"These benefits, combined with our reputation of delivering exceptional customer service, means we are confident this resort will be popular with both customers and independent travel agents.”

In one sample package, seven nights all-inclusive departing from Glasgow on June 18 would be £739 per person based on two adults sharing.