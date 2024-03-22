A report has called for a ban on 3G crumb rubber football pitches across Scotland, saying that a “tougher precautionary and prevention strategy” is needed.
The study draws on research of the health and environmental effects of the crumb rubber used to fill 3G pitches
Report author, Professor Andrew Watterson of University of Stirling, said chemicals in the crumb are a hazard, and contain substances that are carcinogenic.
He accused the Scottish Government of “dithering” over the issue, and said authorities should “act immediately” and issue new guidance on crumb rubber health and environmental hazards to schools, sports bodies and local authorities.
We want to know – Should crumb rubber 3G pitches be banned? Vote now in our online poll:
Read more around this issue:
Turf wars – why it's time to stop the spread of the artificial pitch
Calls for Scotland to step up monitoring of forever chemicals timebomb
Worried about poo in Scotland's waters? It's not the biggest problem
Titled ‘Crumb Rubber in Sports Pitches in Scotland: A Case Study: Can Continued Use Be Justified?', the study comes after at least eight years of campaigning in the UK for a ban on 3G pitches.
The infills, made up of tiny, black granules, most frequently come from recycled, shredded end-of-life tyres. They are also used in playgrounds and landscaping. Many tens of thousands of tons of crumb rubber have been used on full-size and mini 3G pitches over the years in Scotland.
Last year the European Commission announced a ban on crumb rubber infill from pitches from 2031. But the UK and Scotland has not yet mirrored this. “Industry and sports bodies," Prof Watterson observed, "appear to be waiting for a UK DEFRA-commissioned evidence-gathering exercise on crumb rubber and microplastics pollution due to report in spring 2025.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here