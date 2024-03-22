Report author, Professor Andrew Watterson of University of Stirling, said chemicals in the crumb are a hazard, and contain substances that are carcinogenic.

He accused the Scottish Government of “dithering” over the issue, and said authorities should “act immediately” and issue new guidance on crumb rubber health and environmental hazards to schools, sports bodies and local authorities.

Titled ‘Crumb Rubber in Sports Pitches in Scotland: A Case Study: Can Continued Use Be Justified?', the study comes after at least eight years of campaigning in the UK for a ban on 3G pitches.

The infills, made up of tiny, black granules, most frequently come from recycled, shredded end-of-life tyres. They are also used in playgrounds and landscaping. Many tens of thousands of tons of crumb rubber have been used on full-size and mini 3G pitches over the years in Scotland.

Last year the European Commission announced a ban on crumb rubber infill from pitches from 2031. But the UK and Scotland has not yet mirrored this. “Industry and sports bodies," Prof Watterson observed, "appear to be waiting for a UK DEFRA-commissioned evidence-gathering exercise on crumb rubber and microplastics pollution due to report in spring 2025.”