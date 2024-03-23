By David Thomson
Is cash always King?
Cash is the Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde asset class of the investing world. Good Dr Jekyll moments tend to come at times of market turmoil, such as 2022 when fixed interest investments and equity markets both fell. You can sit in cash until times get better. Cash feels cautious; cash feels sensible; cash is king, right?
However, its evil Mr Hyde persona is its terrible track record of maintaining or growing purchasing power over time for investors. For example, during the Global Financial Crisis, November 2007- February 2009 equity markets fell 37% while cash returned 2% relative to inflation.
However, over the period November 2007 until November 2023 cash lost 27% of its purchasing power whilst ‘higher’ risk shares’ rose 134%; more than doubling its purchasing power, even when measured from the height of the market before the fall.
It is of course always useful to hold some cash to meet those unexpected emergencies. Cash is a good buffer against the uncertainties of life. Today it is tempting to want to hold cash that pays a seemingly decent rate of interest after the paltry rates experienced between 2009 and 2021, but the problem is that no one rings a bell telling you when to get out of risky markets and into cash, or when to get back into markets.
In 2022, when fixed interest investments and shares both fell, driven largely by the rapid rise in inflation to double digits and the subsequent increase in both bank base rates and fixed interest yields, some investors were tempted to retreat to cash. After all, deposit holders could receive, say, 5% or so on their cash, so why bother with fixed interest investments or even investing in general?
It is worth noting that often but not always (2022 being a case in point), at times of equity market crisis money tends to flood out of risky assets and into high quality fixed interest investments, driving prices up. In this case, investors receive both capital gains and income. This provides a defensive fillip not available to those holding cash, who just receive the interest they are paid. True, some fixed interest investments will go bust but if you have a diversified portfolio the effect is usually not that significant.
In addition, it is also worth noting that it is very difficult to second guess what the interest rate will be in the future. There is quite a bit of talk in the media that interest rates may come down this year or could it be next year?
Fixed interest investment yields, on the other hand, are driven by the market’s aggregate view of the risks it perceives, which will already incorporate its own collective view on where interest rates will be in the future. It is not always the case that fixed interest investments yields will fall, just because the bank base rate is reduced, as that is already anticipated to some extent and reflected in fixed interest investments prices today. No market timing bell there.
Trying to second guess the market is a challenging sport with few winners. So, if you have a long-term time horizon, say saving money into your pension and trying to maximise your long-term returns then you should have a high weighting to shares rather than cash and stick with that strategy through thick and thin. Cash is not always king.
David Thomson is chief investment officer of VWM Wealth Planning
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here