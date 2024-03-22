It has been instructed to market the former Maxibell Restaurant in Carnoustie in Angus.

The agent said: "The venue boasts a prime high street location, within easy walking distance of the main train station and the famous Carnoustie Links Golf Course, which attracts many visitors year round.

"Due to its central location, the business was popular with locals and visitors alike, having previously traded as a restaurant and tapas bar, and a pub prior to that."

The property features a ground floor bar, restaurant area, and there is a small outside bar and seating to the back of the property, which could potentially be developed for alternative use.

The current owners, who wish to remain private, have decided to put the property on the market in order to retire.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: "This property previously traded as a successful restaurant and tapas bar, and we are confident that the site has potential to cater for many concepts going forward."

Chrsitie & Co said the Maxibell Restaurant is on the market at freehold asking price of £180,000.

Scots hospitality group brings back dog-friendly 'hotspot'

Scottish hospitality group Buzzworks has announced the reopening of its dog-friendly “summer hotspot”.

Outboard is located next to the leisure operator's Scotts Bar & Restaurant at Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry.

Experts aim for a healthy debate on NHS working at Health Summit

The Herald Live: Health Summit will take place on Friday, April 5 where our expert panellists will highlight the many challenges faced by Scotland's healthcare workforce and explore potential solutions.

A line-up of expert panellists from general practice and elderly medicine to junior doctors and social care are set to take part in the Herald's first ever Health Summit.

The event, sponsored by the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE) to coincide with the 75th year of the NHS, is set to explore the challenges and possible solutions to the workforce crisis.