A restaurant next to one of the world's most famous golf courses has been put on the market for sale.
Christie & Co said the owners of the premises, which had traded as a successful restaurant, are to retire.
It has been instructed to market the former Maxibell Restaurant in Carnoustie in Angus.
The agent said: "The venue boasts a prime high street location, within easy walking distance of the main train station and the famous Carnoustie Links Golf Course, which attracts many visitors year round.
"Due to its central location, the business was popular with locals and visitors alike, having previously traded as a restaurant and tapas bar, and a pub prior to that."
The property features a ground floor bar, restaurant area, and there is a small outside bar and seating to the back of the property, which could potentially be developed for alternative use.
The current owners, who wish to remain private, have decided to put the property on the market in order to retire.
Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: "This property previously traded as a successful restaurant and tapas bar, and we are confident that the site has potential to cater for many concepts going forward."
Chrsitie & Co said the Maxibell Restaurant is on the market at freehold asking price of £180,000.
