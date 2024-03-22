Presented at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa in Edinburgh last night, the awards are billed as “the ultimate accolade for businesses and individuals working in Scottish hospitality, food service and tourism”.

Pictured: The Cromlix was the setting of Andy and Kim Murray's wedding in 2015 (Image: Supplied)

Kim Murray said: “The hotel has had a remarkable 12 months, and the team has worked incredibly hard to continue delivering an outstanding experience for our guests.

“I’m so proud we’ve been recognised with this amazing award. We’re excited for the future of Cromlix and hope we can continue to offer Scottish excellence to every guest.”

In a second win for The Cromlix, the venue’s executive head chef Darin Campbell was voted Chef of the Year.

Campbell, who said his original ambition had been to become a professional golfer, has held the post for the last 11 years with previous experience at One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow and the two Michelin-Star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles.

Pictured: Chef of the year winner Darin Campbell (Image: Supplied)

Finalists in the Chef of the Year category included Kevin Dalgleish of Aberdeen’s Amuse Restaurant, which was a runner-up in the Restaurant Newcomer section, Lorna McNee of Cail Bruich in Glasgow, last year’s Restaurant of the Year champion, Calum Montgomery of Edinbane Lodge on the Isle of Skye, and Dean Parker of Celentano’s, Glasgow.

Killiecrankie House took another of the night’s main awards, Restaurant of the Year.

After quitting their jobs in finance and advertising in London to take over the renowned establishment near Pitlochry in 2022, Tom Tsappis and Matilda Ruffle began renovating Killiecrankie and its restaurant.

Their respective Greek-Cypriot and half-Japanese roots are now said to be evident throughout their menus.

Pictured: Killicrankie house is run by chef Tom Tsappis and his partner Matilda Ruffle (Image: Alex Baxter)

Highly commended in the category was The Globe Inn in Dumfries, where Robert Burns is said to have “eaten, drank, recited, slept and otherwise entertained ‘affairs of the heart’" before his death in 1796 .

Head of cuisine, Jonathan Brett, said: “The Globe Inn has been around for well over 400 years but it has really only been in the past two or three years that we have seen the investment and transformation that have made it into what we believe is one of the finest casual fine dining restaurants in Scotland.”

Pictured: The Globe's head of cuisine Jonathan Brett (left) and sous-chef Fraser Cameron (Image: Supplied)

Group Hotel of the Year was won by the 240-bedroom Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian, with close competition from Apex Waterloo Place and Duisdale House on the Isle of Skye, which was the winner of the category in 2018.

Glasgow favourites Celentano’s were voted Restaurant Newcomer of the Year, as Edinburgh Street Food, a grouping of 10 independent traders in Leith Street, took the Highly Commended rating.

Pictured: Dean Parker of Celentano's, Restaurant Newcomer of the Year (Image: Supplied)

Rachel and Graham Bucknall’s Ship Inn overlooking Elie Bay took the Pub Excellence Award ahead of the Highly Commended Boar’s Head in Auchtermuchty, and McLarens on the Corner in Edinburgh’s Morningside.

Rachel Bucknall said: "We’re absolutely delighted to accept the award on behalf of our team.

“They work tirelessly to give our customers wonderful service and great food in a fabulous location, always with smiles on their faces.

“This is a testament to their hard work.”

For a full list of this year’s winners, click here.