easyJet has put its winter 2024/25 schedule on sale, including more 1.7 million seats on in excess of 9000 flights from and to Scotland between December 1 and March 2 next year.
Ali Gayward, UK country manager for easyJet, said: “We are delighted to be putting more of our winter schedule on sale today so that customers can book early and enjoy great value fares on flights and package holidays for a Christmas break, their next ski getaway or enjoy some winter sun.
“By putting millions of seats on sale until March 2, 2025 across over 45 routes from Scotland across Europe and beyond, we are providing more choice and value for our Scottish customers and we look forward to welcoming them onboard.”
easyJet was upbeat in January when it provided an update on the quarter to December.
While noting the “onset of conflict” in the Middle East on October 7 had “short-term impacts from a pause in flights to Israel and Jordan, which currently remains in place, and a temporary slowdown in flight bookings for the wider industry”, easyJet said: “Demand and bookings have recovered strongly from late November.”
It noted its package holidays business had recorded “another strong quarter, with customer numbers increasing by 48% compared to the same period last year, and a profit of £30 million, a 131% increase year-on-year".
easyJet said then: “Although still early, bookings for summer 2024 are building well, with the turn of the year bookings period showing an increase in both volume and pricing compared to the same period last year.”
Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said in January: “We delivered an improved performance in the quarter which is testament to the strength of demand for our brand and network. The popularity of easyJet holidays also continues to grow, with 48% more customers in the period.
