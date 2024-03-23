A “coffee shop investment opportunity” in Oban has been put up for sale, with offers over £150,000 sought.
The property at the eastern end of Stafford Street, opposite Oban Distillery and near the town’s North Pier, is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.
Shepherd noted the property is being sold by its owner with the “existing coffee shop”, Julie’s, “remaining as the sitting tenant”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: ‘Enough is enough’. Fears over interest rates mount
The property agent said: “Stafford Street enjoys a high level of pedestrian footfall and connects directly to George Street, which forms part of the main A85 through the town centre. There is a good selection of both local and national operators in the immediate vicinity.
“The attractive ground-floor unit currently operates as a coffee shop set within a wider three-storey attached building of traditional masonry construction with the upper floors in residential use.”
It added: “The café has two large windows fronting Stafford Street with accommodation providing a servery/counter area with kitchen to the rear, a seating area (23 covers), male and female toilets plus a small store.”
Shepherd noted that, to the front of the building, there is provision for further external seating, comprising 16 covers, under pull-out awnings.
It said: “Oban, ‘The Little Bay’ in Gaelic, is a well-established port town within [the] Argyll and Bute Council area and is one of Scotland’s most popular tourist destinations located on the coast of the Firth of Lorn with views out to the islands of Lismore and Kerrera, with the Isle of Mull beyond.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A strange thing to get angry about
Linda Cameron, at Shepherd, said: “There is a short-term lease in place to an established local operator trading as Julie’s Coffee House. The current tenant has been in occupation since 2017. The current rental income is £12,000 per annum.”
She noted that the 500 sq ft property qualifies for 100% rates relief.
READ MORE: All jobs saved as Scottish crab and lobster supplier hit by Brexit rescued
Ms Cameron said: “Offers over £150,000 are invited for this VAT-free sale. This reflects an attractive net initial yield of 7.86%.”
Shepherd said: “Known as the Gateway to the Isles, Oban is Caledonian MacBrayne’s busiest ferry terminal serving the Western Isles.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here