An Ayrshire butcher has created what they believe to be the ‘world’s largest square sausage slice’ weighing in at over two kilograms.
The huge slice made by We hae meat to celebrate the first-ever National Square Sausage Day spans an impressive 30cm by 40cm and is said to be 25 times the size of the average breakfast-time favourite.
Craig Chalmers, commercial manager, We hae meat said: “We produce more than 21 million slices of square sausage every year, but we wanted to challenge ourselves to do something really special to commemorate the first-ever National Square Sausage Day.
“It’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm for Scotland’s beloved square sausage since we announced the national day.
“Today, we’re inviting square sausage lovers in Scotland and beyond to join in the festivities by enjoying a square sausage breakfast, lunch or dinner.”
Providing a ‘colossal’ morning roll fit for the occasion was the Edinburgh-based Breadwinner Bakery while providing the all-important finishing touches of tomato and brown sauce were pupils from Dailly Primary School’s P4/5 class.
Eight-year-old Jamie, who was joined by Daisy, eight, and Leo, nine, described the experience as “amazing,” saying, “The square sausage and the roll were huge.
“It was so much fun getting to be here to see it, and I know my friends at school are going to be really jealous.”
Established in 2007, We hae meat is a leading producer of premium meat products, operating from its Ayrshire farm and factory.
To mark National Square Sausage Day, the family-run business is also donating square sausage meals to the Dailly Community Pantry and all pupils and staff at Dailly Primary School.
