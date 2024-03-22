He was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died on Thursday (March 21), police confirmed today.

Police said the driver of the Puma, a 24-year-old woman, stopped the car and was struck from behind by a blue Vauxhall Corsa at around 9.10pm that evening.

No one else was injured in the crash, officers said, but a 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and investigations are ongoing.

Sergeant Stewart Taylor from the Motherwell road policing unit said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's family at this difficult time.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

"We're also keen to hear from motorists with dash-cam footage from the area to come forward.

"If you believe you can assist our enquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 3420 of 17 March."