SHARES in Phoenix Group rose more than 8% after the Standard Life owner increased its dividend, profit guidance and its cost-saving target.
It came as the life and pensions giant reported cash generation in excess of guidance and booked record new business under its Standard Life brand in 2023.
Phoenix, which acquired the life and pensions business of Standard Life from abrdn for £3.2 billion in 2018, generated total cash of £2.024bn in 2023, up from £1.504bn the year before and exceeding its upgraded target of around £1.8bn.
READ MORE: Scotland's oldest working distillery unveils new boss
Phoenix said cash generation was helped by around £400m from the Part VII transfer of Standard Life and Phoenix Life, as announced in November, and £1.514bn of incremental new business long-term cash generation, up from £1.233bn. This meant it achieved its 2025 target of £1.5bn two years early.
Operating profit before tax climbed by 13% to £617m, driven by strong growth in pensions and savings.
The company, which acquired the Sun Life UK brand in 2022, declared it is now targeting £900m of adjusted operating profits in 2026, up from £617m in 2023, a 50% increase. It is targeting annual cost savings of around £250m by the end of 2026.
Phoenix announced a final dividend of 26.65p per share, up 2.5%, taking the total dividend for 2023 to 52.65p, up 3.6%.
READ MORE: Bill Costley puts Souter's Inn near Turnberry up for sale
Chief executive Andy Briggs said: “Phoenix's vision is to be the UK's leading retirement savings and income business, and we are making great progress in delivering our strategy to achieve this, as our strong 2023 financial results demonstrate. We have achieved our 2025 growth target two years early with £1.5bn of new business cash delivered by our Standard Life business - a new record.
“We delivered over £2bn of cash generation and maintained our resilient balance sheet, and our strong performance has enabled the board to recommend a 2.5% dividend increase. The next phase of our strategy will see us balance our investment across our strategic priorities to grow, optimise and enhance our business. This will support us in delivering the ambitious new 2026 targets we are announcing today. Our confidence in this strategy is demonstrated by the new progressive and sustainable dividend policy we will operate going forward.”
Shares in Phoenix Group closed up 8.4%, or 41p, at 529.2p.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here