As arguably Scotland's most famous architect, Charles Rennie Mackintosh's work is now synonymous with Glasgow and lauded internationally.
Beyond architecture, his contributions extended to furniture design, watercolours and graphic art, solidifying his legacy as a pioneer in design history.
While his entire estate was valued at less than £100 when he died in 1928, Mackintosh's cultural representation today sees his work fetch hundreds of thousands of pounds at auction.
Here’s our list of eight of the best places in Glasgow and further afield to appreciate Mackintosh’s work and genius.
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum houses a fantastic collection of Mackintosh objects and furniture in the Mackintosh and the Glasgow Style Gallery.
As the largest permanent display of work in the world by the key names in the Glasgow Style movement, you will find stained glass, metalwork and even reconstructed rooms from this internationally important period of design.
House for an Art Lover
House for an Art Lover is a unique visitor attraction located in the tranquil surrounds of Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.
The House was built in 1996 taking inspiration from a portfolio of Mackintosh drawings which he had submitted as a competition entry to a German design magazine in 1901.
The Hill House
Located in Helensburgh, less than an hour from Glasgow, The Hill House was built as Mackintosh’s vision of a home for the future between 1902 and 1904.
Due to a 10-year conservation programme, the house is surrounded by a protective box offering visitors a new perspective of the property.
Mackintosh at the Willow
Designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh in collaboration with his wife, Margaret Macdonald in 1903, the original Willow Tea Rooms underwent a meticulous restoration in 2018.
The tea toom, which was commissioned by local tea entrepreneur Miss Kate Cranston, is recognised internationally as it is the only surviving tea room designed entirely by Mackintosh.
The Mackintosh House at the Hunterian Art Gallery
To see how Mackintosh and his wife, artist Margaret Macdonald Mackintosh lived then head to The Hunterian Art Gallery, located at the University of Glasgow.
Here you will find The Mackintosh House, where elements from the couple’s personal living space have been carefully recreated in this pristine, light-filled space.
V&A Dundee
One of the highlights of V&A Dundee museum is the fully restored Oak Room, which was designed by Mackintosh in 1907 for Miss Cranston’s Ingram Street tearooms.
The 13.5-metre-long tearoom was salvaged in advance of a hotel development in 1971 and taken into Glasgow Museums collections, before being painstakingly restored between 2015 to 2018.
Mackintosh Queen’s Cross
Something of a hidden architectural gem and now HQ of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society, Mackintosh Queen’s Cross, located in the north-west of Glasgow, is the only church he designed.
The church, which opened in 1899, is a must-see for its blend of Gothic design with Mackintosh’s distinctive style, and hosts a regular programme of events including live concerts.
78 Derngate
Remodelled in 1916 and 1917 for the toy maker and arts patron W J Bassett Lowke, 78 Derngate was Mackintosh’s last completed commission.
Located in Northampton, the Grade II listed Georgian house is the only place outside Scotland in which Mackintosh's mature architectural and interior style can be seen in their original setting.
