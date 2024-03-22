Responding to the announcement, Buckingham Palace said King Charles III is proud of Catherine for her "courage".

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did’.

“Following their time in hospital together, HM has ‘remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.’

“Both Their Majesties ‘will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time’.”

Catherine Princess of Wales shared an emotional statement on social media (Image: Kensington Palace)

It comes after Princess Catherine shared she had been diagnosed with cancer after having abdominal surgery in January.

The 42-year-old, who is married to Prince William, said she is in the early stages of treatment.

She said: “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

The Princess said having William by her side is a "great source of comfort and reassurance" and asked for space and privacy while she completes her treatment.

She said: "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”