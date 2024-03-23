A plan to demolish a former "lads’ institute" to make way for student flats at a historic site has been lodged.
The proposal is for the demolition of an existing office and garage site comprising and the construction of a six-storey purpose-built student residential development with 59 rooms.
SDR Property Developments Ltd with Kenneth Reid Architects has submitted the application for the Ratcliffe Terrace site in the Scottish capital.
It involves the demolition of a three-story building designed by John Duncan MacLeod and Victor James de Spiganovicz and built around 1907 as the Causwayside Lads' Institute, seen below.
The statement said: "The site itself is anomalous being a three-storey detached building presented to the street, with light industrial on one side (and to the rear) and car parking on the south side.
"Effectively a gap in the predominantly residential tenement form on the rest of Ratcliffe Terrace."
It continued: "The concept is to deliver student residential, which remains a much needed commodity in Edinburgh, on this narrow site which adds to the streetscape with the understanding that the light industrial/car parking uses either side will in the future be taken for residential.
“The narrow site is developed as a courtyard form of two blocks connected by a glazed bridge from first floor level, fronted by a tenement form, which sits within the envisaged future townscape."
The site is also of historic interest.
John Lawson, council archaeologist, said: "The site occurs on the one of the main medieval routes into Edinburgh’s medieval town from the South via Liberton and entering Edinburgh via the medieval Portsburgh suburb and Bristo Port.
"This area began to be developed during the 18th century with Kirkwood’s 1817 map showing the site occupied by a Georgian property owned by a Mr Christie. This building survives into the 4th Quarter of the 19th century when it is replaced by what appear to be small workshops/ industrial units coinciding with the expansion of Victorian industry."
He also said: "The current commercial and garages may in part date to this period though also reflect early 20th century development of the site.
"The current buildings and garages occupying the site date to the 20th century but are likely to contain evidence of their 19th century predecessors.
"Although unlisted, given they are regarded as being of local archaeological significance in terms of the industrial development of this section of Edinburgh.
"It is recommended therefore, that as part of the overall archaeological programme of works that it a detailed historic building survey is undertaken prior to and during demolition works."
