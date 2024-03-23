A motorist has been killed following a crash on a busy road, police have said.
The 39-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a blue BMW car when it came off the road and hit a tree, Police Scotland said.
The incident took place on the B954 road between the villages of Auchterhouse and Newtyle, north of Dundee, at about 2.10pm on Friday.
READ MORE: Cyclist killed in Bearsden crash named by police
Paramedics also attended at the scene but the driver died. They were the only person in the car.
Police Scotland are now appealing for anyone with information about the crash, or dashcam footage, to contact them.
READ MORE: A9 crash near Aviemore leaves 60-year-old in critical condition
Sergeant Willie Strachan of Tayside Roads Policing Unit said: “This is a busy road, a direct route between Dundee and Newtyle.
“A number of people stopped to assist at the scene, and we have managed to speak to them but are keen to hear from anyone who has not yet been contacted by police or who may have, for example, dashcam footage from the road showing the type of vehicle involved, that may assist our investigation.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here