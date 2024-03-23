The incident took place on the B954 road between the villages of Auchterhouse and Newtyle, north of Dundee, at about 2.10pm on Friday.

Paramedics also attended at the scene but the driver died. They were the only person in the car.

Police Scotland are now appealing for anyone with information about the crash, or dashcam footage, to contact them.

Sergeant Willie Strachan of Tayside Roads Policing Unit said: “This is a busy road, a direct route between Dundee and Newtyle.

“A number of people stopped to assist at the scene, and we have managed to speak to them but are keen to hear from anyone who has not yet been contacted by police or who may have, for example, dashcam footage from the road showing the type of vehicle involved, that may assist our investigation.”