Police say it is “imperative” they trace a man who sexually assaulted a 70-year-old woman as she was walking near a park in East Dunbartonshire.
Officers have launched an investigation after a man – said to be aged in his 20s – attacked the woman close to Colquhoun Park, near Station Road in Bearsden.
During the incident, which took place at about 5.15pm on Friday March 22, the man knocked his victim to the ground before sexually assaulting her.
READ MORE: Cyclist killed in Bearsden crash named by police
Detective Inspector Neil Guy said: “It’s imperative we trace this man and I am asking members of the public to think back and consider if they noticed him.
“This area is extremely busy and is well used by the community with dog walkers, runners and people walking to the train station.
“We have already been contacted by several people but I am appealing to anyone who was in the area to get in touch with us.”
He urged people with recording equipment, such as CCTV or doorbell cameras, to check any footage to see if “it could have images which could assist our investigation”.
Mr Guy said: “Please pass on any information you may have, no matter how insignificant it may seem, let us judge its importance. Your information could prove vital.”
Chief Inspector Brian Fraser said extra officers were now patrolling the area to reassure people.
READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Motherwell
He said: “I’m aware this will be of great concern to residents and I want to assure everyone that we are doing all we can to locate the man responsible.
“I have ensured additional officers are on patrol in the area for reassurance and if anyone has any concerns, please approach these officers.”
Police described the attacker as being white, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins and of a stocky build. He had a dishevelled appearance with receding brown hair and an unkempt beard.
The man was said to have been wearing dark clothing and black trainers, and spoke with a local accent.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here