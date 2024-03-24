About one in four respondents, or 38 per cent, feel they might have to close their business, according to a joint survey conducted in Glasgow by the Federation of Small Businesses and the Scottish Hospitality Group .

More than half of the respondents think that they would have to reduce staff hours or staff numbers (54 per cent and 50 per cent respectively), and 53 per cent of the respondents contemplate relocating their business if the 10pm parking is in place.

The council said that 'the saving against 8am-10pm parking does not appear in the budget until 2026/27 and it will be consulted upon before being implemented'. (Image: Getty Images)

Hisashi Kuboyama, FSB’s development manager for Glasgow said that it "would have a devastating impact on the city’s restaurants, pubs, nightclubs and theatres and could affect hundreds of jobs", adding: "The council must have a rethink about their plans."

A spokesman for the council said: "Changes to pay and display hours in parking zones were agreed as part of a budget that required to find £107m worth savings from council services over the next three years. The budget has sought to target poverty and invest in support for communities with Council Tax frozen for the next year.

"By standardising parking hours across all zones we are aiming to provide the maximum benefit for permit holders seven days a week. A significant majority of people already come into the city centre by public transport and other forms of sustainable transport.

"We aim to build on this use of sustainable transport, but we also hope to encourage greater use of our off-street car parks, where discounted rates for overnight stays are available."

Customers ditch Direct Line as car insurance premiums surge

Some 383,000 motor insurance customers abandoned Direct Line last year as the company was forced to hike premiums in a bid to return to profitability.

The announcement came as the group posted an operating loss of £189.5m for the year to the end of December, up from £6.4m previously. A pre-tax profit of £277.4m was achieved on gains from the £520m sale last year of Direct Line's brokered commercial business to Canadian insurer Intact Financial. (Image: PA)

New chief executive Adam Winslow has also promised to cut the company's cost base by £100 million by the end of next year as the insurance group battles claims inflation and takeover approaches from Belgian rival Ageas. Direct Line is in the process of completing a "comprehensive strategic review" and will report back to shareholders in July.

Oldest working Scottish distillery unveils new chief

Scotland's oldest working distillery has unveiled a new managing director while revealing moves into the gin and luxury accommodation markets.

Ms Baernreuther, who is originally from the Scottish Borders and is a graduate in psychology and business management from the University of Glasgow, said: 'I am thrilled to be joining The Glenturret as managing director at this stage of their journey.' (Image: Getty/The Glenturret)

The Glenturret in Crieff has appointed Jen Baernreuther to lead the distillery as it prepares to celebrate its 261st anniversary next month. Ms Baernreuther, who joins from the Pernod Ricard-owned Speciality Drinks Group, owner of The Whisky Exchange, takes over on March 25.

Hollywood director takes role in Scottish chef's new restaurant

Scottish chef Sean Clark and business partner and former wine merchant Paul O'Donoghue have revealed plans to open their first joint venture, Under The Table, in Edinburgh next month.

The 50-cover Under The Table bistro will offer a fixed-price lunch menu and an a la carte dinner menu, including what is described as “a relaxed Sunday lunch offering”. (Image: Getty/PA)

The new venture has captured the attention of Hollywood director and producer Joe Russo, who is best known for his work directing the Marvel film series. Mr Russo has invested in the Under The Table project, after dining at The Table and experiencing Mr Clark’s cooking first hand.

The new bistro is directly underneath The Table restaurant, which was opened in 2015 by Mr Clark, who has worked in restaurants in Milan, Rome and London as well as in Edinburgh.