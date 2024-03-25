A hotel with two restaurants and two bars in a historic Scottish location has been brought to market.
Graham + Sibbald is handling the sale of the it said is in 'wonderful condition' and in a 'to dream of' location.
The Steam Packet Inn ists in Harbour Row, Isle of Whithorn, Newton Stewart in Dumfries & Galloway.
The agent said: "Situated at the southernmost tip of the Machars Peninsula the Steam Packet Inn has a great quayside location, in the Isle of Whithorn overlooking the pretty harbour. This delightful three-Star inn is very well stablished with seven letting bedrooms, two bars and two restaurants.
"The Steam Packet Inn is truly a leisure destination located, quite literally, at the ‘end of the road’ in this delightful coastal locality of Dumfries & Galloway."
READ MORE: 'Coffee shop investment opportunity' in popular tourist town for sale
The agent added: "Whithorn and Isle of Whithorn are steeped in history and it is where St Ninian, Scotland’s first saint, landed bringing Christianity to Scotland in 397AD.
"In later centuries it was the Steam Packet Company, from which the inn took its name, that operated regular ferry and cargo services from Liverpool to the Isle of Whithorn, ensuring the prosperity of the village and the locality along with the fishing industry from the Solway Firth."
READ MORE: 'High-performing' artisan deli and bar in 1711 building for sale
"Nowadays it is from leisure and tourism that The Steam Packet Inn derives the bulk of its custom."
The Steam Packet Inn has been owned by the Scoular family for over 40 years. The family also own the Five Kingdoms Microbrewery, located in Isle of Whithorn, which in itself is an additional attraction to the village from which the inn benefits.
The Scoular family are selling The Steam Packet Inn to allow them to concentrate on their other business interests.
READ MORE: Customers club together to buy famous Scottish football pub
Alastair Scoular, managing director of Steam Packet Hotel Company and Five Kingdoms Brewery Company, said: "Although it is sad for us to be selling the business that has been part of the family for so long the success of the brewery means that we have decided to focus solely on expanding the brewery.
"We believe the pub offers huge potential for new owners to continue its success particularly with the opportunities provided by the brewery expansion in the village."
Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: "The availability of The Steam Packet Inn being for sale is both a rare (first time available for over 40 years) and outstanding opportunity to acquire an excellent and well-established business with good turnover which is in wonderful condition and situated in a ‘to dream of’ location."
Graham + Sibbald is inviting "offers around £725,000" for The Steam Packet Inn, Isle of Whithorn, Newton Stewart, Dumfries & Galloway.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here