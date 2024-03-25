The Steam Packet Inn ists in Harbour Row, Isle of Whithorn, Newton Stewart in Dumfries & Galloway.

The agent said: "Situated at the southernmost tip of the Machars Peninsula the Steam Packet Inn has a great quayside location, in the Isle of Whithorn overlooking the pretty harbour. This delightful three-Star inn is very well stablished with seven letting bedrooms, two bars and two restaurants.

'The availability of The Steam Packet Inn being for sale is both a rare and outstanding opportunity' (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

"The Steam Packet Inn is truly a leisure destination located, quite literally, at the ‘end of the road’ in this delightful coastal locality of Dumfries & Galloway."

The agent added: "Whithorn and Isle of Whithorn are steeped in history and it is where St Ninian, Scotland’s first saint, landed bringing Christianity to Scotland in 397AD.

The hotel overlooks the harbour (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

"In later centuries it was the Steam Packet Company, from which the inn took its name, that operated regular ferry and cargo services from Liverpool to the Isle of Whithorn, ensuring the prosperity of the village and the locality along with the fishing industry from the Solway Firth."

"Nowadays it is from leisure and tourism that The Steam Packet Inn derives the bulk of its custom."

The Steam Packet Inn has been owned by the Scoular family for over 40 years. The family also own the Five Kingdoms Microbrewery, located in Isle of Whithorn, which in itself is an additional attraction to the village from which the inn benefits.

The Scoular family are selling The Steam Packet Inn to allow them to concentrate on their other business interests.

Alastair Scoular, managing director of Steam Packet Hotel Company and Five Kingdoms Brewery Company, said: "Although it is sad for us to be selling the business that has been part of the family for so long the success of the brewery means that we have decided to focus solely on expanding the brewery.

"We believe the pub offers huge potential for new owners to continue its success particularly with the opportunities provided by the brewery expansion in the village."

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: "The availability of The Steam Packet Inn being for sale is both a rare (first time available for over 40 years) and outstanding opportunity to acquire an excellent and well-established business with good turnover which is in wonderful condition and situated in a ‘to dream of’ location."

Graham + Sibbald is inviting "offers around £725,000" for The Steam Packet Inn, Isle of Whithorn, Newton Stewart, Dumfries & Galloway.