Some 10 years on from the first blaze, the 100-year-old building is a scaffolding-covered skeleton of a once life-filled landmark.

Find all of the articles in the Glasgow School of Art Fires series here

A complete timeline of the Glasgow School of Art fires

'Mute with shock and horror': Memories from those who witnessed the 2014 fire

Coverage from our team of reporters will delve into the events of both fires: in 2014 the commitment to rebuild, the near-completion of the restoration and then the second devastating fire.

We explore the fall out from the 2018 fire, the impact of the loss of the Mack on Glasgow and Scotland and the global response.

Our series will feature expert comment, opinion and analysis as well as considering the effects on the local community - from the impact on Glasgow city centre's vital Sauchiehall Street to the local residents who have faced a decade of disruption.

Exclusive drone footage shows the current state of the building.

The Herald will also consider the loss of the ABC, another listed building with historic and cultural importance lost to the city.

In today's coverage the artist and lecturer Douglas Morland tells of watching the 2014 fire for hours, standing on Sauchiehall Street until the late evening.

"I certainly don't think that anyone could contemplate the notion that the building would be in real danger because it was such a firmament, a key part of Glasgow and of the city's experiences," he told The Herald.

"And when I say 'our' I'm not just talking about people who studied at the art school or have a connection with it, but it's one of the the cornerstones of the city."

We also look at what might be next for the future of the Grade A listed building - answering questions about the political will to save the building and questioning internationally renowned artists about whether the building should be restored or replaced.

Today's coverage also features one of Scotland’s most prominent painters calling for Scottish Government intervention in the reinstatement of the Mack, describing the inertia over the project as “the most painful scandal in the recent history of Scotland’s cultural heritage.

Lachlan Goudie, whose popular four-part TV series, A Story of Scottish Art, led to the publication of a book of the same name, says the inaction over the rebuild of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s architectural masterpiece is a “source of civic and national shame”.

Questions are also raised as to whether the Glasgow School of Art should be removed from total responsibility for the resurrection of this renowned Scottish landmark.