Snow was forecast on high ground, with rain also expected to cause disruption to travel.

Power cuts are also a possibility for the duration of the warning, which is expected to last from midnight until noon on Tuesday, the Met Office said.

A spokesperson said: “Rain and snow has the potential to cause disruption in places, mainly to travel, with snow focused over high ground.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”