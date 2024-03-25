Police Scotland Highlands & Islands took to social media to issue an appeal for information.

READ MORE: Police probe after 70-year-old woman sexually assaulted in Bearsden

The force wrote: "We are seeking any information regarding the theft of numerous road signs along the A830 between Glenfinnan and Arisaig over the weekend of 15th March 2024.

"If you have seen any suspicious activity or have dash cam footage that could assist enquiries, please contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident CR/0101488/24."

Commenting on the thefts, one road safety group said they were a "stupid, senseless act".