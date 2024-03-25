She was rushed by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where her injuries have been described as life-threatening, police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the incident near Milton of Crathes.

The road was closed for around five and a half hours as police investigated the scene.

Road policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: "Enquiries are ongoing into this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all those involved.

“Anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle or pedestrian is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident PS-2979 of 24 March.

“Similarly anyone who believes they may have dashcam footage relevant to the enquiry is asked to get in touch.”

The 23-year-old woman who had been driving the car involved was uninjured, police said.