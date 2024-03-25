Ofgem said the price cap, along with the temporary ban on acquisition-only tariffs, had worked well to protect customers from the “loyalty penalty” where customers on default tariffs paid higher prices, and from the worst of the recent volatile markets and wholesale price surges as a result of the energy crisis.

But it said energy retail markets were changing as increasing numbers of consumers changed their energy consumption and began using electric vehicles, heat pumps, and solar panels.

Ofgem’s director general of retail and markets, Tim Jarvis, said: “While the price cap played an important role in protecting consumers from the loyalty penalty that existed before its introduction, the energy market is changing as we move to net zero, and we recognise the systems we have in place may need to change too.

“We’re looking in detail at the elements of the price cap that have worked well and the challenges we’ve identified in recent years, while also considering how a wide range of future consumers will use and pay for energy to make sure we develop the right measures that will protect and benefit consumers across the board.

“We will continue to work with Government, industry, consumer groups, charities and the public on the future of pricing regulation. Our aim is ensure the market works for everyone.”