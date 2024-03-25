Police are appealing for witnesses following a three-vehicle crash on the A9 north of Dalwhinnie.



The incident happened three miles north of the junction with the A889 around 7.45pm on Sunday evening and involved a white Citroen C4 Picasso, a white Renault Trafic van with double ladders on the roof and a white Toyota Landcruiser.



Emergency services attended and two children, passengers in the Picasso, sustained serious injuries.



A 10-year-old girl was taken by air ambulance to Raigmore Hospital and her condition is described as critical but stable. A 12-year-old girl was also taken to Raigmore Hospital and released following treatment.

The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened around 4.30am on Monday, 25 March.



The driver of the van, a 48-year-old man, was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and released pending further enquiries.