Police are appealing for witnesses following a three-vehicle crash on the A9 north of Dalwhinnie.
The incident happened three miles north of the junction with the A889 around 7.45pm on Sunday evening and involved a white Citroen C4 Picasso, a white Renault Trafic van with double ladders on the roof and a white Toyota Landcruiser.
Emergency services attended and two children, passengers in the Picasso, sustained serious injuries.
A 10-year-old girl was taken by air ambulance to Raigmore Hospital and her condition is described as critical but stable. A 12-year-old girl was also taken to Raigmore Hospital and released following treatment.
The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened around 4.30am on Monday, 25 March.
The driver of the van, a 48-year-old man, was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and released pending further enquiries.
A 38-year-old man, a passenger in the van, was also arrested on warrant in connection with an outstanding matter.
Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are asking anyone in the area at the time who saw the vehicles and can assist to get in touch.
“If you have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3078 of Sunday, 24 March, 2024.”
