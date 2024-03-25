Lorraine Kelly will receive a special prize at the Bafta television awards in recognition of her 40 years in broadcasting.
The TV star was surprised with the news by Susanna Reid on her ITV daytime show.
Opening a gold envelope, Reid told her: “On behalf of the Bafta board of trustees, we are delighted to offer you, Lorraine Kelly, the academy special award to be presented at this year’s Bafta television awards.”
Kelly replied: “Where’s Ant and Dec? It can’t be a prank because it’s Susanna!”
Reid said the award recognised Kelly’s “outstanding contribution” over her 40-year career in broadcasting, since she joined TV-am in 1984.
She added: “You’re not just an inspiration to viewers, you’re an inspiration to to people like me, women in broadcasting.”
Reflecting on the start of her career, Kelly said: “I was a baby, I got my chance in breakfast television because they were willing to take a risk on somebody who was told I’d never make it to TV because of the way I speak.”
She added: “The boss of TV-am at the time was Australian and they needed a Scottish reporter, and he heard a Scottish accent and it was one of those things where it was like ‘Give her a go’.”
She continued: “I’ve got the best team. They’re incredible. They work so hard. And it’s quite a tiny team, as we know, and they just work so incredibly hard. And this is crazy.”
Kelly’s show Lorraine is already nominated at the Bafta television awards in the daytime category.
The ceremony will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 12 and comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett will return to host.
