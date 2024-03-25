An Island distillery has used sherry casks for the first time in the maturation process for its new limited-edition whisky.
Cnoc Na Mòine is the latest in the Legacy Series, a collection of single malts that charts the Torabhaig Distillery's journey to a ten-year-old and the experimental steps to establishing a future flagship expression that will embody the house style.
Translating to “hill of peat” in Scottish Gaelic, Cnoc Na Mòine is a peated single malt “shaped by the Isle of Skye” and said to be evocative of it's atmospheric mists and rugged beauty.
READ MORE: Scotch whisky's 'King of the Lowlands' to open to the public for first time
The spirit is made by a team of nine local distillers all trained from scratch, with seasoned whisky maker Neil Macleod Mathieson at the helm.
He said: “There is an intriguing complexity to peated whisky, an endless depth to explore.
“There are many faces and moods to peat, so a balance has to be found between strength and refinement, between elegance and robustness.
“Each expression in the Legacy Series captures our progress towards this vision and is a liquid snapshot of our whisky journey here on the Isle of Skye.
“This is the first expression where sherry casks have played a part in our journey as well. The way new flavours are revealed through time with different casks is such an exciting thing for a younger distillery to discover and highlights the magic of whisky-making that can’t quite be explained, although it can be bottled.”
READ MORE: Isle of Harris Distillery to release new batches of whisky after sell out success
On the nose, Cnoc Na Mòine offers “hints of orange peel and dying embers” with a subdued peat smoke aroma giving way to vanilla and freshly sawn oak.
The peat smoke returns to the palate before the light spirit brings in pepper, balsamic acidity and gentle spice alongside fragrant touches of cedar and leather.
The sherry influence is said to truly shine on the finish, balancing with the smoke and spice of Torabhaig spirit.
READ MORE: Hungry for more Food and Drink news? Sign up to our weekly Food Matters newsletter here.
Torabhaig is part of the Mossburn whisky portfolio which includes independent bottlings from Mossburn Distillers & Blenders and Caisteal Chamuis.
The latest addition to the legacy series comes following Torabhaig’s inaugural release, Torabhaig 2017 as well as Torabhaig Allt Gleann and Torabhaig Allt Glean Batch Strength.
For more information , visit the distillery website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here