The distillery said that “as one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries, dating from 1825, the new visitor centre will pay homage to its rich heritage with a dedicated exhibition space showcasing the history of the East Highland distillery and its surroundings”.

The visitor centre will also house a retail space and tasting rooms, as well as a whisky lounge, café and function suite for corporate hospitality and private hire.

Architectural landmarks of the distillery are also set to be reimagined as part of the construction, including the distinctive pagoda roofs, reinterpreting the “Doig Ventilators” as skylights to provide natural light and ventilation to the space.

Gary Milligan, project manager, said: “Much work has gone into developing plans to craft an immersive visitor experience suited to both our historic distillery and the vibrant community which surrounds it.

“Blending tradition with modernity, a stone facade will wrap around the two-floor visitor centre, complementing the existing distillery buildings while adding a contemporary feel, with enhanced amenities to elevate the overall visitor experience.”

The team at Glencadam handcrafts single malt Scotch whisky in a process that has remained unchanged for almost 200 years. In 2021, Glencadam Distillery re-installed a working internal waterwheel, modelled on the original which was used to power the distillery in the 19th century. “Now, with work under way on the state-of-the-art visitor centre, the team will be able to share Glencadam’s vibrant story with the world,” the distillery said.

It is expected the new visitor centre will open its doors in summer 2025.

Direct Line shares slump as Belgian suitor Ageas walks away

Shares in Direct Line have plunged in this morning's trading as markets opened for the first time after Belgian suitor Ageas said it is no longer interested in making a bid for the UK's second-largest motor insurer.

The group's shares were down by nearly 16% at one stage as investors digested the news that was released on Friday evening. As of 11am today they had recovered some lost ground, but were still trading more than 13% lower. Ageas, which is headquartered in Brussels, sent an initial proposal to Direct Line on January 19 and followed this up with an improved cash and shares offer on March 13 which valued the business at approximately £3.2 billion.

Why do we find it hard to save for our future self?

“Where do you see yourself in ten years’ time?”

It used to be a favourite closing question in job interviews – and it could really put you on the spot. But imagining your career in ten years’ time can feel far easier than imagining yourself twenty or thirty years from now. Job-free, family-free, and free to live the life you want.