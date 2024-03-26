It said the move to Haymarket Square, which was designed by the renowned architects Foster + Partners, would “provide the best possible working experience to staff”, adding that the open-plan office has been “purposely designed to facilitate an environment of meaningful collaboration and in-person interaction between people and teams across the business”.

Morton Fraser MacRoberts was formed in the second half of last year through the merger of two of Scotland’s oldest law firms, with the deal creating a new independent “top four” player north of the Border. It is led by Chris Harte, formerly chief executive of Morton Fraser. Neil Kennedy, formerly managing director of MacRoberts, is chief operating officer of the newly merged firm.

Mr Kennedy said: “This move will mark a significant milestone for Morton Fraser MacRoberts’ journey and will further support the effective integration of our two legacy businesses into a single combined firm. The new office space has been designed with a strong focus on agility, flexibility and choice for our people, which we believe are critical to a modern, progressive and people-centred law firm, whilst also enforcing first-class legal services to clients across Scotland, the rest of the UK and internationally.

“We are committed to optimising our office footprint, which includes the consolidation of our teams at our current offices at Quartermile in Edinburgh and Capella in Glasgow. It is an exciting time for the business, and the Haymarket location will be ideal for further integrating and connecting our teams in Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Morton Fraser MacRoberts employs 480 people, including 78 partners, across its offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh. It noted that its new office at Haymarket in the west end of Edinburgh has an EPC (energy performance certificate) rating of A and a BREEAM (building research establishment environmental assessment methodology) certification of ‘very good’, with sustainability “maximised in all aspects of its design in keeping with the firm’s commitment to environmental excellence”.