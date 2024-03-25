He raped two women and sexually assaulted a third, as well as dishing out physical and verbal abuse in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Gordon had previous convictions for violence and on Monday was sentenced to 12 years in prison, having previously been placed on the sex offenders' registe.r

Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo from the Domestic Abuse Task Force North said: “Callum Gordon is a very dangerous individual and today he is facing the consequences of his despicable behaviour.

“The testimony of the three victims was absolutely crucial to unravelling his crimes and building such a compelling case against him and I hope they will now feel a sense of closure and be able to move on with their lives.

“I hope this outcome sends a clear message that Police Scotland will not tolerate domestic abuse in any form and takes all reports extremely seriously. I would encourage anyone who is experiencing this type of crime to come forward – you will be listened to, you will be supported and together we will bring the perpetrator to justice.”