Hampshire Police confirmed it is investigating the 23-year-old’s disappearance alongside authorities in France.

Officers boarded the vessel in Southampton on March 22 as part of their inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Gary Stamp of Hampshire Police told The Herald: “It is believed the passenger went overboard in French waters.

“We continue to liaise with authorities in France and are assisting them with their investigation.”

A spokesperson for MSC Cruises told The Herald: A passenger on board MSC Euribia went overboard on 16 March as the ship was sailing to Hamburg. This was reported to the authorities. The police in Southampton boarded the vessel on March 22 and investigated on behalf of the coroner.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will refrain from disclosing any additional information.”