A 'vibrant' farmers' market will launch at a Glasgow museum next month with vendors selling food, produce, arts, crafts and more already signed up to take part.
The Market at Pollok Country Park will run in the Courtyard and on the Piazza at The Burrell Collection on the first Sunday of each month, starting on the April 7.
The event will take place between 11am to 4.30pm and will be wheelchair, pushchair, pram and child friendly, as well as dog and bike friendly outside.
READ MORE: Plans to transform 'decaying' historic building into entertainment venue
Organisers said: "We finally have the news you’ve been waiting for.
"We’re over the moon to have been invited to run a market outside on the Piazza and inside in the Courtyard at The Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park.
"There might be the odd Sunday when the market doesn’t run, due to exhibitions in the museum, but we’re still to confirm those dates.
"Why not come along, wander through the amazing museum and beautiful grounds, do some shopping at the Market then pop into the The Benugo for a tasty bite, or one of the coffee stops for a beverage and a snack.
"There is car parking nearby and toilets on site, and you can cycle or walk to the house, or use the electric bus.
"We’re really looking forward to working closely with the team from The Burrell Collection and Glasgow Life, and to welcoming you to The Market at Pollok Country Park, at The Burrell Collection.
"It’s going to be a vibrant market in an amazing setting."
READ MORE: Double victory for Andy and Kim Murray at Scottish hospitality awards
Since announcing the news, the group has been 'inundated' with requests from potential stallholders with almost all spaces for the first event now filled.
Those booked to attend will reportedly offer the likes of candles, wax melts, soaps, woodcraft, art, photography, Harris Tweed items, baked goods and confectionery.
The Market was previously hosted in the grounds of the nearby Pollok House which has now closed for major refurbishment work which is expected to cost close to £4m.
READ MORE: Pollok House: 'Scotland's Downtown Abbey' to close for refurbishment
For more information on the Market at Pollok Country Park, find the social media page here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here