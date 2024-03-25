The event will take place between 11am to 4.30pm and will be wheelchair, pushchair, pram and child friendly, as well as dog and bike friendly outside.

Organisers said: "We finally have the news you’ve been waiting for.

"We’re over the moon to have been invited to run a market outside on the Piazza and inside in the Courtyard at The Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park.

"There might be the odd Sunday when the market doesn’t run, due to exhibitions in the museum, but we’re still to confirm those dates.

"Why not come along, wander through the amazing museum and beautiful grounds, do some shopping at the Market then pop into the The Benugo for a tasty bite, or one of the coffee stops for a beverage and a snack.

"There is car parking nearby and toilets on site, and you can cycle or walk to the house, or use the electric bus.

"We’re really looking forward to working closely with the team from The Burrell Collection and Glasgow Life, and to welcoming you to The Market at Pollok Country Park, at The Burrell Collection.

"It’s going to be a vibrant market in an amazing setting."

Since announcing the news, the group has been 'inundated' with requests from potential stallholders with almost all spaces for the first event now filled.

Those booked to attend will reportedly offer the likes of candles, wax melts, soaps, woodcraft, art, photography, Harris Tweed items, baked goods and confectionery.

The Market was previously hosted in the grounds of the nearby Pollok House which has now closed for major refurbishment work which is expected to cost close to £4m.

For more information on the Market at Pollok Country Park, find the social media page here.