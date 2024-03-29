Through personal stories, photographs and memorabilia, this exhibition charts the creation and use of maps during the Second World War. Originally used to navigate the jungles of south-east Asia for devising an escape plan, the maps on show are now mementoes, kept alongside medals and photographs. Discover aerial photography, war diaries and even a fashionable dress from escape and evasion maps.

Debut

6-27 April. Entry free. &Gallery, 3 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

This is the first ever open call exhibition at &Gallery. They received submissions from across the globe including Europe, the US, Australia and of course from the UK from which they selected 38 artists that represent a spectrum of disciplines. The result is an exhibition full of diverse artworks incorporating ceramics, painting, sculpture, collage, assemblage, glass, drawing, printmaking and photography.

It’s Still a Wonderful Webb

30 March-14 April. Entry free. Dynamic Earth, 112-116 Holyrood Gait, Edinburgh, EH8 8AS.

Since launching on Christmas Day back in 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope has drawn back the curtain on the universe’s early galaxies and has captured the imagination of people worldwide. So head to Dynamic Earth to marvel at the latest images it has taken during its time in space.

Before and After Coal: Images and Voices from Scotland’s Mining Communities

30 March-15 September. Entry free. Scottish National Galleries, 1 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JD.

In response to the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike of 1984, the National Galleries of Scotland are hosting an exhibition that looks at the history and lasting impact of coal through photos and voices from Scottish mining communities. As part of the exhibition, artist Nicky Bird has updated the work of American photographer Milton Rogovin who came to Scotland in 1982 to photograph local miners.

Edgelands

30 March-14 April. Entry free. Leith Makers, 1-5 Leith Walk, EH6 8NP.

Edgelands is an exhibition of hand-printed linocuts from local artist AJ Kinroy. His bold and dramatic prints take inspiration from industry and post-industrial scenes. The collection on show in this exhibition features some very special images of Leith as well as wider Scotland and the North Sea coast.

Open Light

6 April-27 May. Entry free. Inverness Museum & Art Gallery, Castle Wynd, Inverness, IV2 3EB.

Open Light is an exhibition of new and recent paintings from Inverness born painters Eric Cruickshank and James Lunsden. Both share an interest in the creation of a sense of light, space and depth emanating from within their work.

Eternal Return

4 April-4 May. Entry free. Scottish Arts Club, 24 Rutland Square, Edinburgh, EH1 2BW.

Michele Marcoux’s paintings are on display at the Scottish Arts Club. The works on display began in remote and abandoned places - an abandoned village in Spain, the mountains of central Italy or disused cottages in Dumfriesshire - and aim to encourage the viewer to consider memory, displacement and romantic notions of ruin.

Eye to Paper Vol 2.

4-13 April. Entry free. Edinburgh Palette, St Margaret’s House, 151 London Road, EH7 6AE.

The Eye to Paper Vol. 2 exhibition features works from a diverse group of artists who have been invited to explore drawing within the context of their artistic practices. The theme revolves around contemporary approaches to depicting the figure as well as its relationship to real and imagined places.

Version Galore

30 March-24 April. Entry free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

Version Galore brings together works from third year students at the Edinburgh College of Art that have been created in response to the Royal Scottish Academy’s Collections. Each student was asked to select and respond to an individual work by making their own interpretation of it - either in homage to, as a copy, to influence or critique the work. The resulting works on display will be accompanied by some of the items from the RSA collection that formed their inspiration.

Between the Lines

30 March-24 April. Entry free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

With abstraction remaining a prevalent means of expression for contemporary artists, this exhibition looks at what brings together paintings, drawing, sculptures and prints. It attempts to explore formal approaches within the practices of Royal Scottish Academicians and includes works from Alfons Bytautas, Doug Cocker, Toby Paterson, Bronwen Sleigh and Arthur Watson.

