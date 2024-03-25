People are being given the opportunity to comment on plans for a development including 1,000 houses and a major hotel on a former industrial site in Edinburgh.
The proposals for the “sustainable, residential-led” Maybury Quarter development, on the site of the former Saica packaging facility in west Edinburgh, are being led by regeneration specialist Summix Capital.
The “low-carbon neighbourhood”, London-based Summix said, “aims to deliver a mix of uses, including housing, hotel, commercial and retail uses”.
It is proposed the hotel will have between 120 and 150 bedrooms, and the creation of “extensive green spaces” is planned.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A typical Tory tale that rings ever more hollow
Summix Capital said: “Maybury Quarter Edinburgh provides an ideal opportunity to regenerate this former industrial location on Turnhouse Road, which covers 15.5 [acres].”
It added: “This brownfield site is allocated in [The City of Edinburgh] Council’s proposed city plan 2030 for residential-focused redevelopment.”
Spanish paper and cardboard company Saica has relocated to a purpose-built facility at Deans Road in Livingston.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Did something big just happen on UK interest rates?
The first public consultation event outlining the Maybury Quarter proposals will be on Wednesday March 27 at Delta Hotels by Marriott at 111 Glasgow Road in Edinburgh, between 2pm and 7pm.
A second event will be held on May 22 at the same venue, also between 2pm and 7pm, “presenting updated proposals which will include appropriate feedback and comments from the first event and other stakeholder engagement”, Summix said.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Labour unable to shed Tory clothes as British nationalism reigns
It added: “The housing proposed will include tenure-blind affordable housing, addressing the city’s well-publicised housing emergency, and including the provision of accessible family homes and build-to-rent (BTR) accommodation.”
Summix anticipates an application for detailed planning permission will be submitted to The City of Edinburgh Council “towards the end of 2024”.
Stuart Black, development director at Summix Capital, said: “We are delighted to give the community the chance to view and feed back on our proposals for Maybury Quarter, Edinburgh, which provides a unique opportunity to redevelop one of the last major pieces of brownfield land in the city into a brand-new, sustainable mixed-use community.”
He added: “The site’s regeneration has the potential to provide much-needed homes, employment and investment, helping to address the current housing emergency, and taking advantage of and strengthening already excellent public transport links by train, tram, bus and cycle.
“Maybury Quarter must be one of the most exciting and best-connected development sites in Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here