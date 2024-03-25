The “low-carbon neighbourhood”, London-based Summix said, “aims to deliver a mix of uses, including housing, hotel, commercial and retail uses”.

It is proposed the hotel will have between 120 and 150 bedrooms, and the creation of “extensive green spaces” is planned.

Summix Capital said: “Maybury Quarter Edinburgh provides an ideal opportunity to regenerate this former industrial location on Turnhouse Road, which covers 15.5 [acres].”

It added: “This brownfield site is allocated in [The City of Edinburgh] Council’s proposed city plan 2030 for residential-focused redevelopment.”

Spanish paper and cardboard company Saica has relocated to a purpose-built facility at Deans Road in Livingston.

The first public consultation event outlining the Maybury Quarter proposals will be on Wednesday March 27 at Delta Hotels by Marriott at 111 Glasgow Road in Edinburgh, between 2pm and 7pm.

A second event will be held on May 22 at the same venue, also between 2pm and 7pm, “presenting updated proposals which will include appropriate feedback and comments from the first event and other stakeholder engagement”, Summix said.

It added: “The housing proposed will include tenure-blind affordable housing, addressing the city’s well-publicised housing emergency, and including the provision of accessible family homes and build-to-rent (BTR) accommodation.”

Summix anticipates an application for detailed planning permission will be submitted to The City of Edinburgh Council “towards the end of 2024”.

Stuart Black, development director at Summix Capital, said: “We are delighted to give the community the chance to view and feed back on our proposals for Maybury Quarter, Edinburgh, which provides a unique opportunity to redevelop one of the last major pieces of brownfield land in the city into a brand-new, sustainable mixed-use community.”

He added: “The site’s regeneration has the potential to provide much-needed homes, employment and investment, helping to address the current housing emergency, and taking advantage of and strengthening already excellent public transport links by train, tram, bus and cycle.

“Maybury Quarter must be one of the most exciting and best-connected development sites in Scotland.”