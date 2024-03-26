At the annual UK farming unions summit on Friday hosted by the Ulster Farmers’ Union in Co. Fermanagh, NFU Scotland, UFU, NFU and NFU Cymru, alongside the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), stressed the need for governments to back farming and food production.

In a joint statement, the farming unions said: “To safeguard our nation’s food security we need to build profitability and resilience into our farm businesses. This requires a closer partnership between farmers and politicians, so we can continue to produce the high-quality food that consumers expect, while delivering for the environment and the economy.

“There must be a balanced approach at a policy level, not just to look at the environmental side of agriculture, but at the economic and social consequences of agricultural production. Farmers are essential to a healthy world and a healthy population.”

On demands for politicians ahead of a General Election, the unions said: “This year we will see where all Westminster parties stand on support for local agriculture. Food security must be a top priority for any government, and we need unwavering commitment for local farming and food production from all UK parties”.

Round-up

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 285p/kg and sold to 332p/kg, while heifers averaged 300p/kg and sold to 340p/kg, and cast cows averaged 191p/kg and sold to 247p/kg or at top price of £1,827. After months of very high demand, hoggs dropped by 19p on the week to an average of 381p/kg and sold to £240/head or 466p/kg for Beltexes, and cast sheep averaged £112/head and sold to £269 for a Texel ewe. Heavy ewes averaged £149, while light ewes averaged £101 and sold to £140 for North Country Cheviots.

Well-fleshed hoggets were easily sold at Ayr yesterday, with leaner types harder to cash, and the sale averaged 368p/kg or £157/head, and peaked at £230/head for Texels from Kayshill or to £459p/kg for Beltexes from Lyonston. Blackies sold to £206/head for a pen from Pinvalley or to 409p/kg for Craigengillan Estate. Cast ewes sold to £291 for a Texel from Cauldhame Rigg, with tups peaking at £200 for a Beltex from Caprickhill.

Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday averaged 305p/kg and sold to 348p/kg for a Limousin, while bullocks averaged 295p/kg and sold to 322p/kg for a Limousin cross. Black and White bullocks were largely unchanged on the week, averaging 266p/kg and selling to 280p/kg for an Angus cross, while cast beef and dairy cows averaged 194p/kg and 164p/kg respectively.

Finally, prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday dropped by 15p on the week to average 277p/kg and sold to 320p/kg, but beef-bred bullocks largely held up well at an average of 290p/kg and a peak of 316p/kg, while young beef and dairy-bred bulls met similar demand to last week at averages of 196p/kg and 157p/kg respectively. And, like elsewhere, hogg prices finally fell, dropping 33p on the week to average 384p/kg. A top price of 562p/kg, however, suggests that quality still commands a premium.