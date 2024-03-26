A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a large boat collided with it early on Tuesday morning, causing multiple vehicles to fall into the water.
Authorities and rescue crews say they are working to rescue at least seven people.
Around 1.30am, a large vessel crashed into the bridge, catching on fire before sinking.
According to a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the crash caused multiple vehicles to fall into the water below.
A bridge in the US city of Baltimore has entirely collapsed into the Patapsco River after being hit by a container ship.
The Maryland Transportation Authority said: “All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured.”
Mayor Brandon M Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr posted that emergency personnel were responding and rescue efforts were underway.
Emergency responders were searching for at least seven people believed to be in the water, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told the Associated Press around 3am.
He said agencies received 911 calls around 1.30am reporting a vessel travelling outbound from Baltimore that had struck a column on the bridge, causing it to collapse.
Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time.
Mr Cartwright said: “Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people.”
He said it is too early to know how many people were affected but called the collapse a “developing mass casualty event”.
Mr Cartwright said it appears there are “some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge”, creating unsafe and unstable conditions, and that emergency responders are operating cautiously as a result.
“This is a dire emergency,” he said.
