Police are urging members of the public to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary following a string of break-ins in the Highlands.

The number of recent housebreakings for properties in the Badenoch and Strathspey areas now stands at nine, following three break-ins in the past week. 

The latest incidents all took place on Craig Na Gower Avenue in Aviemore between Tuesday, March 19 and Sunday, March, 24. Items including jewellery, electronics and cash were taken from the properties.

Police are keeping an open mind about whether the incidents are linked.

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “I would like to reassure the public that we are thoroughly investigating these incidents and are committed to finding the persons responsible. 

"Help from the public is vital to our enquiries. Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in these areas, no matter how small, should get in touch.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people to take all precautions available to ensure that their homes are as secure as possible before leaving.

“Take time to make sure all locks are working and any alarm systems or CCTV are set before leaving your home and remember to remove or store any valuables out of sight.”