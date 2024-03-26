Police are urging members of the public to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary following a string of break-ins in the Highlands.



The number of recent housebreakings for properties in the Badenoch and Strathspey areas now stands at nine, following three break-ins in the past week.



The latest incidents all took place on Craig Na Gower Avenue in Aviemore between Tuesday, March 19 and Sunday, March, 24. Items including jewellery, electronics and cash were taken from the properties.

Police are keeping an open mind about whether the incidents are linked.