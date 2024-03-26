The Glasgow-born political journalist has been STV's special correspondent since 2019, having joined the station in 1990 and served as the station's political editor for 19 years.

In an emotional farewell letter, he reflected on some of the most significant moments in his career.

He spoke of the 1996 Dunblane shooting, the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and his time presenting 'landmark' programmes such as Scotland Debates, Trial By Night and Platform.

He said: "My 34-year tenure has afforded me a ringside seat as history unfolds. It has been a privilege to do a job that has broadened horizons, not least in examining closely the personalities who shape how we live our lives.

"Post STV, I will do some writing and look to publish – it will help keep the brain active.

"I will do some punditry for whoever thinks my experience might enhance what they are doing.

"I would like to thank all my colleagues. From day one to the final day, STV has been a remarkable family.

"And to our viewers and readers, thanks for the support."