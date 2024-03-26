Leading political journalist Bernard Ponsonby is stepping down after 34 years in the news industry.
Mr Ponsonby announced to viewers that after more than three decades, his broadcasting career is 'about to end'.
The Glasgow-born political journalist has been STV's special correspondent since 2019, having joined the station in 1990 and served as the station's political editor for 19 years.
In an emotional farewell letter, he reflected on some of the most significant moments in his career.
He spoke of the 1996 Dunblane shooting, the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and his time presenting 'landmark' programmes such as Scotland Debates, Trial By Night and Platform.
He said: "My 34-year tenure has afforded me a ringside seat as history unfolds. It has been a privilege to do a job that has broadened horizons, not least in examining closely the personalities who shape how we live our lives.
"Post STV, I will do some writing and look to publish – it will help keep the brain active.
"I will do some punditry for whoever thinks my experience might enhance what they are doing.
"I would like to thank all my colleagues. From day one to the final day, STV has been a remarkable family.
"And to our viewers and readers, thanks for the support."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here