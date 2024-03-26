In Glasgow, shopping centres will be hosting Easter events for families and operating at adjusted hours for the Bank Holiday.

If you are considering heading to the shops, we have gathered the key information you need for the main shopping centres in the city.

Glasgow Fort Easter weekend opening hours

Glasgow Fort has confirmed its Bank Holiday opening hours alongside a Easter deals for families.

This includes kids eat free deals at TGI Fridays and discounted family tickets at VUE cinema - with adults tickets reduced to £2.49 for selected movies.

From Friday (March 29) to Monday (April 1), the shopping centre's opening hours are:

Good Friday (March 29): 10am-10pm

Saturday (March 30): 9am-7pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): 10am-6pm

Easter Monday (April 1): 10am-10pm

However, opening hours at individual retailers may vary, the centre said.

Silverburn shopping centre Easter opening hours

Silverburn shopping centre will have regular opening hours except from Easter Monday, when it will be open from 10am-7pm.

Children will also have the opportunity to greet Bernie the Easter bunny in his Easter garden near Heavenly Desserts, where he will be found until April 14.

The centre's opening hours over the Easter weekend are:

Good Friday (March 29): 10am-9pm

Saturday (March 30): 9am-7pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): 10am-7pm

Easter Monday (April 1): 10am-7pm

St Enoch centre Easter opening hours

The St Enoch centre has confirmed it will operate Sunday hours on the Bank Holiday Monday.

The shopping centre's Easter weekend opening hours for shops are:

Good Friday (March 29): 9am-7pm

Saturday (March 30): 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): 10am-6pm

Easter Monday (April 1): 10am-6pm

Hospitality and leisure opening hours will be until 1am on Friday and Saturday, and midnight on Sunday and Monday.

Buchanan Gallery Easter opening hours

Buchanan Galleries has donated 500 Easter eggs to Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children this Easter.

The centre will open for the following hours over the Easter weekend:

Good Friday (March 29): 9am-6pm

Saturday (March 30): 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): 10am-6pm

Easter Monday (April 1): 9am-6pm

Braehead shopping centre Easter opening hours

Braehead shopping centre is hosting the Easter Superheroes from March 29 to April 14, with six lifesize replica statues available for selfies.

There will also be daily crafts at the centre's activity garden where children can design their own comic strip and enjoy 'super sessions' including dance-offs mask making, and sand art.

Braehead's Easter weekend opening hours are:

Good Friday (March 29): 10am-9pm

Saturday (March 30): 9am-6.30pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): 10am-6pm

Easter Monday (April 1): 10am-8pm

Princes Square shopping centre Easter opening hours

Princes Square shopping centre will operate normal opening hours over the weekend, except on the Bank Holiday Monday.

The centre's Easter opening hours are:

Good Friday (March 29): 10am-6pm

Saturday (March 30): 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): 11am-5pm

Easter Monday (April 1): 11am-5pm

All restaurants and bars at Princes Square are open until midnight.