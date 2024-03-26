The Easter Bank Holiday weekend is almost here, with many expected to flock to the shops for some retail therapy.
With Good Friday taking place on March 29 this year, Easter Sunday will be on March 31 and Easter Monday on April 1.
In Glasgow, shopping centres will be hosting Easter events for families and operating at adjusted hours for the Bank Holiday.
If you are considering heading to the shops, we have gathered the key information you need for the main shopping centres in the city.
Glasgow Fort Easter weekend opening hours
Glasgow Fort has confirmed its Bank Holiday opening hours alongside a Easter deals for families.
This includes kids eat free deals at TGI Fridays and discounted family tickets at VUE cinema - with adults tickets reduced to £2.49 for selected movies.
From Friday (March 29) to Monday (April 1), the shopping centre's opening hours are:
-
Good Friday (March 29): 10am-10pm
-
Saturday (March 30): 9am-7pm
-
Easter Sunday (March 31): 10am-6pm
-
Easter Monday (April 1): 10am-10pm
However, opening hours at individual retailers may vary, the centre said.
Silverburn shopping centre Easter opening hours
Silverburn shopping centre will have regular opening hours except from Easter Monday, when it will be open from 10am-7pm.
Children will also have the opportunity to greet Bernie the Easter bunny in his Easter garden near Heavenly Desserts, where he will be found until April 14.
The centre's opening hours over the Easter weekend are:
-
Good Friday (March 29): 10am-9pm
-
Saturday (March 30): 9am-7pm
-
Easter Sunday (March 31): 10am-7pm
-
Easter Monday (April 1): 10am-7pm
St Enoch centre Easter opening hours
The St Enoch centre has confirmed it will operate Sunday hours on the Bank Holiday Monday.
The shopping centre's Easter weekend opening hours for shops are:
-
Good Friday (March 29): 9am-7pm
-
Saturday (March 30): 9am-6pm
-
Easter Sunday (March 31): 10am-6pm
-
Easter Monday (April 1): 10am-6pm
Hospitality and leisure opening hours will be until 1am on Friday and Saturday, and midnight on Sunday and Monday.
Buchanan Gallery Easter opening hours
Buchanan Galleries has donated 500 Easter eggs to Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children this Easter.
The centre will open for the following hours over the Easter weekend:
-
Good Friday (March 29): 9am-6pm
-
Saturday (March 30): 9am-6pm
-
Easter Sunday (March 31): 10am-6pm
-
Easter Monday (April 1): 9am-6pm
Braehead shopping centre Easter opening hours
Braehead shopping centre is hosting the Easter Superheroes from March 29 to April 14, with six lifesize replica statues available for selfies.
There will also be daily crafts at the centre's activity garden where children can design their own comic strip and enjoy 'super sessions' including dance-offs mask making, and sand art.
Braehead's Easter weekend opening hours are:
-
Good Friday (March 29): 10am-9pm
-
Saturday (March 30): 9am-6.30pm
-
Easter Sunday (March 31): 10am-6pm
-
Easter Monday (April 1): 10am-8pm
Princes Square shopping centre Easter opening hours
Princes Square shopping centre will operate normal opening hours over the weekend, except on the Bank Holiday Monday.
The centre's Easter opening hours are:
-
Good Friday (March 29): 10am-6pm
-
Saturday (March 30): 9am-6pm
-
Easter Sunday (March 31): 11am-5pm
-
Easter Monday (April 1): 11am-5pm
All restaurants and bars at Princes Square are open until midnight.
