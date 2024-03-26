The number of people waiting longer than eight hours in Scotland's A&E's increased in the latest weekly figures.
In the week to March 17, a total of 3,239 – 12.1% – of patients were in A&E for more than eight hours before they were seen and subsequently admitted, discharged or transferred.
Statistics published by Public Health Scotland (PHS) show that increased from the previous week, when 2,971 – 11.3% – patients waited the same time period.
Patients waiting more than 12 hours to be seen also increased, up to 1,258 (4.7%) in the latest week, compared to 1,146 (4.4%) in the week ending March 10.
Scottish Government targets state 95% of patients should wait no longer than four hours from arrival for admission, discharge or transfer – but it has not been met since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ MORE: Number of patients waiting more than half a day in Scotland's A&Es hits record high
Just 62.9%, or 16,859 patients, were seen within four hours in the most recent week, down from 65.1%, or 17,051, the previous week.
However, PHS said the NHS was experiencing server issues in the most recent week which impacted the processing of data from health boards, meaning some data may not have fully processed yet.
In the most recent week, 26,790 people attended A&E, up from 26,182 in the week ending March 10.
The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.
Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “It’s completely unacceptable that – well into spring – the already-woeful A&E waiting times are getting even worse.
“The buck stops with a succession of failed SNP health secretaries, whose dire workforce planning has left dedicated frontline staff unable to cope, prompting A&E consultants in Glasgow to warn that patient safety is being compromised.
“None is more culpable than Humza Yousaf, who, during his time as health secretary and first year as First Minister, has missed every single A&E target.
“Neil Gray must act now to tackle the crisis in our NHS and he should start by adopting our proposals in our health paper which would deliver a modern, efficient and local health service.”
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, and health spokesman, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said “no progress” had been made in the “entire year” since Mr Yousaf became First Minister.
He added: “Patients and staff have been facing unprecedented pressure at A&E for years now. They are sick of hearing empty SNP promises. They need a government that will get the basics right.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here