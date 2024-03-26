A new motorsport racing simulation centre is to open in a Scottish town.
Playsport in East Kilbride said it is set to welcome a new state-of-the-art racing simulator centre by GP Racing Simulators.
The £500,000 investment is expected to create several jobs.
GP Racing Simulators will cover 3,600 square feet and incorporate 10 professional-grade racing simulators, each equipped with a racing seat, steering wheel, pedals and a 43 inch monitor, alongside a licensed bar and dining complex.
The firm said: "Gaming and racing fans from teenagers to adults will be able to take part in a hyper-realistic motorsport experience, from driving practice circuits to competing in immersive Grand Prix-inspired races, while enjoying the bar and relaxed surroundings post-race.
"The simulators use the only haptic system licensed by the FIA, the governing body of motorsports worldwide, and this professional grade motion technology combined with virtual reality headset technology, used by brands such as Boeing and Volvo, makes for a world-class experience."
GP Racing Simulators is a concept from former British and Scottish Championship karting winner Ben Lambie.
Inspired by his junior karting career, Mr Lambie is bringing his real-life experience on the racing circuit to Scotland, offering "not only a highly realistic experience, but also a fun day out".
Playsport is home to professional basketball franchise Caledonia Gladiators, 10 football pitches and the UK's largest golf practice, play and tuition facility. Motorsports and e-sports are among the fastest growing in the sector, and GP Racing Simulators will bring this enhanced offering to Playsport.
Mr Lambie said: “We’re collaborating with experts in the industry and using the very highest quality technology on the market to realise my vision for this world class facility.
"GP Racing Simulators will offer an unrivalled motorsport experience unlike anything else on the market. Work is well underway to transform the unit at Playsport and we’re looking forward to opening our doors in the coming months."
Bank plans to slash 400 jobs
The Co-operative Bank has said it plans to cut around one in 10 of its workforce, shedding approximately 400 jobs, in a bid to cut costs.
The bank said that it was embarking on a consultation and restructure which will lead to a net reduction of 12% of its roles across the organisation. “Today, we have announced a series of changes across the bank which are essential for the delivery of the next phase of the strategic plan,” the Co-operative Bank said.
Head office location revealed for newly merged Scottish law firm
Morton Fraser MacRoberts has revealed a move to new headquarters in Edinburgh.
The full-service law firm, which was formed through the merger of Morton Fraser and MacRoberts in September, is moving to a Grade A space at 1 Haymarket Square from its current base at Quartermile.
It said the move to Haymarket Square, which was designed by the renowned architects Foster + Partners, would “provide the best possible working experience to staff”, adding that the open-plan office has been “purposely designed to facilitate an environment of meaningful collaboration and in-person interaction between people and teams across the business”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here