The £500,000 investment is expected to create several jobs.

GP Racing Simulators will cover 3,600 square feet and incorporate 10 professional-grade racing simulators, each equipped with a racing seat, steering wheel, pedals and a 43 inch monitor, alongside a licensed bar and dining complex.

The firm said: "Gaming and racing fans from teenagers to adults will be able to take part in a hyper-realistic motorsport experience, from driving practice circuits to competing in immersive Grand Prix-inspired races, while enjoying the bar and relaxed surroundings post-race.

"The simulators use the only haptic system licensed by the FIA, the governing body of motorsports worldwide, and this professional grade motion technology combined with virtual reality headset technology, used by brands such as Boeing and Volvo, makes for a world-class experience."

GP Racing Simulators is a concept from former British and Scottish Championship karting winner Ben Lambie.

Inspired by his junior karting career, Mr Lambie is bringing his real-life experience on the racing circuit to Scotland, offering "not only a highly realistic experience, but also a fun day out".

Playsport is home to professional basketball franchise Caledonia Gladiators, 10 football pitches and the UK's largest golf practice, play and tuition facility. Motorsports and e-sports are among the fastest growing in the sector, and GP Racing Simulators will bring this enhanced offering to Playsport.

Mr Lambie said: “We’re collaborating with experts in the industry and using the very highest quality technology on the market to realise my vision for this world class facility.

"GP Racing Simulators will offer an unrivalled motorsport experience unlike anything else on the market. Work is well underway to transform the unit at Playsport and we’re looking forward to opening our doors in the coming months."

Bank plans to slash 400 jobs

The Co-operative Bank has said it plans to cut around one in 10 of its workforce, shedding approximately 400 jobs, in a bid to cut costs.

The bank said that it was embarking on a consultation and restructure which will lead to a net reduction of 12% of its roles across the organisation. “Today, we have announced a series of changes across the bank which are essential for the delivery of the next phase of the strategic plan,” the Co-operative Bank said.

Head office location revealed for newly merged Scottish law firm

Morton Fraser MacRoberts has revealed a move to new headquarters in Edinburgh.

The full-service law firm, which was formed through the merger of Morton Fraser and MacRoberts in September, is moving to a Grade A space at 1 Haymarket Square from its current base at Quartermile.

It said the move to Haymarket Square, which was designed by the renowned architects Foster + Partners, would “provide the best possible working experience to staff”, adding that the open-plan office has been “purposely designed to facilitate an environment of meaningful collaboration and in-person interaction between people and teams across the business”.