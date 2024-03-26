SHARES in Revolution Bars plunged nearly 50% this morning after the high-street hospitality operator declared it is “actively exploring all the strategic options available to it” in a bid to turn around its fortunes, including putting itself up for sale.
The company, which owns the Revolution, Revolucion de Cuba, and Peach Pubs brands, told the City that options under consideration “include a restructuring plan for certain parts of the group, a sale of all or part of the group and any other avenue to maximise returns for stakeholders”.
It also revealed that it was holding talks with stakeholders and investors, including high-profile hospitality entrepreneur Luke Johnson, over a potential fundraising.
READ MORE: Scotland's oldest working distillery unveils new boss
The update came in response to press speculation that Revolution was considering the sale of around 20 of its worst-performing venues, equating to about one-quarter of its estate, and holding talks with investors over fundraising and hoisting the for-sale sign above the business. Closures of this magnitude would have affect a significant number of jobs, Sky News reported on Monday.
Revolution denied this morning that it had held talks with or received an approach from “any potential offeror” concerning the acquisition of the business.
The company’s struggles come as the hospitality industry continues to come under pressure from an ongoing inflation crisis, which has ramped up the cost of energy, food, drink insurance and labour, while consumers have faced a cost of living crisis. Some in the industry have been expressing concern over the impact of next month’s increase in the national minimum wage.
Revolution issued a profit warning in January, citing concerns over inflation and the “material" increase in costs that the rise in minimum wage will bring, despite reporting strong trading over Christmas.
It also cast doubt on whether the forthcoming rise in minimum wage will lead to “increased discretionary spend for our Revolution guests in particular”.
READ MORE: Shares plunge in pub giant Wetherspoon as growth weakens
Revolution, which floated on the stock market for the second time in 2015, said this morning: “Revolution Bars Group PLC notes recent press speculation. Following a period of external challenges which have impacted the company’s business and trading performance, the board is actively exploring all the strategic options available to it to improve the future prospects of the group. These include a restructuring plan for certain parts of the group, a sale of all or part of the group and any other avenue to maximise returns for stakeholders.
“The company also confirms it is currently engaged with key shareholders and other investors including Luke Johnson in respect of a fundraising. The company continues to trade in line with management’s expectations. Further announcements will be made, as appropriate.”
Revolution added: “The company is not in talks with, nor in receipt of an approach from, any potential offeror relating to an acquisition of the issued and to be issued share capital of the company.”
Shares were trading at 1.65p at around 11.25am, down 43.1% or 1.25p.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here