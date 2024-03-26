Carmunnock is launching an interactive heritage trail this weekend, to encourage visitors to immerse themselves in the area and bring its rich history back to life.

The Camunnock Heritage Trail launches on Friday (March 29) in time for the Easter holidays, giving visitors a free self-guided tour around 16 stops with exclusive video footage.

It's a "mammoth" project which has been two years in the making, with the help of the village drama society re-enacting period scenes.

Members of the Carmunnock village drama society re-enacted period scenes (Image: Carmunnock Heritage Society)

Anne Simpson, of the Carmunnock Heritage Society, said: “I think a lot of people will be surprised what they find when they visit the village.

"Whether it’s the fact the kirk is the oldest local parish church in Glasgow, streets of cottages that date back to the 1600s, or that the World’s Strongest Man competition started life in a garage in the village, Carmunnock is a special, unique and varied place.

"Locals have always known this but now we’re inviting everyone to take a tour around and find out more about the buildings and social history that have made the village what it is today."

At each location, visitors can scan a QR code which links to a "broadcast quality" video about the site they can view on their phone or tablet screen.

The 16 videos tell the story of Carmunnock, from its ancient roots as a settlement of followers of St Cadoc, to the current conservation village with its own Highland Games and Gala day – which has even been visited by Paul McCartney who stopped for a cup of tea.

Carmunnock holds a Highland Games each year (Image: Carmunnock Heritage Society)

Ms Simpson said: "The project has been mammoth. It’s taken almost two years of research, scripting, filming, interviewing and editing to complete and involved many of the stories of villagers – even the village drama society who re-enacted period scenes. We’re delighted with the outcome and hope visitors are as well."

The trial officially launches on Friday, but villagers were treated to a special premiere last weekend which received "rave reviews".

Ms Simpson said: “We sold out two nights in the village hall and had people from far and wide attending – Including Councillors. We were blown away by the reception and there was a massive cheer at the end.”

The picturesque village has some buildings dating back to the 1600s (Image: Carmunnock Heritage Trail)

The Heritage Trail was commissioned by the Carmunnock Heritage Society with funding contributions from the Glasgow City Heritage Trust, Castlemilk & Carmunnock Community Windpark Trust, the Glasgow City Council Linn Ward Fund and Solid Media.

Visitors can pick up a map at local shops for the free, self-guided tour.

Found five miles south of the city centre, Carmunnock is a conservation village with a population of approximately 1,750 people.

The ancient settlement dates back as early as the 8th Century and possibly even earlier, with a name roughly translated from Gaelic as "glen of the monk".

Carmunnock hosts its own Highland Games each year, which has had guest appearances from the likes of Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who played The Mountain in Game of Thrones.