Mr Matheson was stopped by journalists as he left the SNP group meeting. He was asked if he was going to stand down as an MSP.

He said: “No and as you know there is a standards process at the moment and I'm going to respect the confidentiality of that process and I look forward to the process being completed shortly.”

Michael Matheson back in Parliament for the first time since he quit as Health Secretary over his £11k iPad data bill. He says he won't be resigning as an MSP despite the SPCB finding that he breached Holyrood's code of conduct. pic.twitter.com/RXFDikxBdY — Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) March 26, 2024

The Falkirk West MSP then walked away from media, refusing to answer questions about why he was off sick last week, but still took park in events in his constituency.

He also declined to say if he would refuse to take the £13,000 golden goodbye he is entitled to 90 days after leaving ministerial office.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body said their investigation led them to find that Mr Matheson had breached section 7.4 of the code of conduct.

That states that "no improper use should be made of any payment or allowance made to members for public purposes".

Mr Matheson was also found to have breached section 7.3 which states that MSPs must abide by the rules.

The cross-party committee referred the SNP politician to the Scottish Parliament's Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee, which will now decide if he should face any sanctions, including possible suspension.

The MSP came under scrutiny last November when the Daily Telegraph uncovered a £10,935.74 data roaming bill.

He initially agreed to pay £3,000 from his taxpayer-funded expenses, with the Scottish Parliament picking up the rest.

However, days later, after journalists and MSPs queried the charge, he agreed to pay the full amount from his own pocket.

At first, he claimed the bill was the result of parliamentary work while on a family holiday in Morrocco and a misunderstanding with a new sim card.

He then told MSPs that he had discovered his boys had been watching football during the family trip.

He said he had been told by his wife that the teenagers had used his parliamentary device as a wifi hotspot.

Mr Matheson then referred himself to the SPCB "to consider whether they think the matter needs to be investigated further."

Reports in the Sunday Mail later claimed that Mr Matheson had misled Holyrood’s Presiding Officer.

The paper says he told Alison Johnstone he did not know why his bill was so high even after he had learned that his children had used the device.

Last week, Mr Matheson on "sick leave" from the Scottish Parliament with the Scottish Government's business manager, George Adam, searching for a Conservative MSP to pair with him, allowing him to miss votes.

However, he was pictured at a number of constituency events, leading to opposition parties to question his integrity.