Operation Branchform saw the arrest of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, in June last year, her husband Peter Murrell, the party's former chief executive, and the party's former treasurer Colin Beattie. Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie were arrested in April. All three were released without charge pending further inquiries. Ms Sturgeon said she was 'innocent of any wrongdoing."

However, despite the turmoil, most polls suggest the SNP is still ahead of nearest rival Labour in Westminster voting intentions ahead of a general election expected later this year.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar pointed to the SNP’s electoral troubles in the past year, particularly the loss of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election to Labour and the defection of two elected members – Ash Regan MSP to the Alba Party and MP Lisa Cameron to the Conservatives – as well as MP Angus MacNeil leaving the party.

Mr Sarwar also attacked the First Minister’s efforts to tackle child poverty and drug deaths.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross highlighted more than 100 instances of what he claimed were failures during Mr Yousaf’s time in office, including missing A&E waiting times targets, the publication of nine new papers in the independence prospectus series, and the country’s economy.

Mr Ross added that voters will have the chance to pass judgment on the First Minister’s “dire reign” at the upcoming general election.

Mr Sarwar said: “After a year in post, it is clear to see that Humza Yousaf is a weak leader who is out of his depth and leading a chaotic and divided Government that is not delivering for Scotland.

“Every sector of our public services is now weaker thanks to Humza Yousaf’s SNP.

“Not only is it clear to the people of Scotland that Humza Yousaf has no vision for the future – even his own former cabinet colleagues are saying so in public.

“This is a record of shame and failure.

“With Humza Yousaf scrambling for a new election strategy on a weekly basis, it is no surprise that the people of Scotland are now looking for change.

“We need change here in Scotland and across the UK, and only Scottish Labour can deliver it.”

Mr Ross said: “Humza Yousaf’s first year as SNP leader has been nothing short of a disaster for him, his party and – most importantly – the people of Scotland.

“It’s a tale of independence obsession, abject failures and broken promises; of a First Minister out of his depth and unable to control his feuding, scandal-ridden party.

“Humza Yousaf has ignored the real priorities of Scots – fixing our ailing public services and growing the economy – and instead doubled down on the SNP’s fixation with breaking up the UK, while cosying up to the anti-growth Greens.

“This detailed and damning dossier lays bare his appalling record, which includes every A&E target being missed, Scotland’s economy shrinking, rising levels of violent and sexual crimes, unacceptable train cancellations at SNP-run ScotRail, and public cash being squandered on independence propaganda papers.

“Later this year voters will get the chance to cast their verdict on his and the SNP’s dire reign. In swathes of seats across Scotland they know that only the Scottish Conservatives can beat the SNP and get the focus back to the issues that matter to them.”

A spokesperson for the First Minister said: “Opposition parties will oppose – it’s their job, and the job given to them by the electorate for the past 17 years and counting.

“The most recent polling evidence is that the SNP remains ahead of the opposition on who people trust on health, education, the economy, and cost of living.

“The First Minister is governing on the basis of clear values – prioritising investment in public services, helping people with the cost-of-living crisis by freezing council tax, supporting business opportunities in Scotland, and showing leadership on major issues, such as consistently calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

Speaking last weekend, Mr Yousaf said 'fairness' was at the heart of his government's ambitions for Scotland and noted that a recent analysis estimated that 100,000 children will be kept out of poverty in 2024-25 as a direct result of Scottish Government policies.

The First Minister said: “I have set clear missions for the Government I lead which are in the interests of everyone in Scotland. What drives me is fairness for all as we work to achieve better equality, greater opportunity, and safer communities.

“It is my passionate belief that Scotland will only reach its potential as a country when every single one of its citizens is able to reach their own potential. That means supporting them at times in their lives when they need it, and also ensuring they have access to high-quality jobs and thriving public services.

“Over the last year, my team in government has worked with the clear aims of delivering a just society and supportive business environment.

“We have worked with councils to agree a council tax freeze to provide much needed financial relief to Scottish households during the cost-of-living crisis, and we’ve invested a record £19.5 billion in our NHS – without losing a single day to pay-related strike action in our health system, uniquely in the UK.

“We have invested in and driven progress on Scotland’s huge renewables potential, which will support economic growth, with a pledge of up to £500 million to support the offshore wind industry.

“Unlike the UK as whole, Scotland has avoided entering a recession while recent business survey data shows stronger employment growth than anywhere else in the UK on top of long term growth in GDP per person almost double the UK average since 2007."

He added: “Crucially, the policies of my Government will keep 100,000 children out of relative poverty and 70,000 out of absolute poverty in the coming year, according to recent modelling."