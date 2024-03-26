A man who attempted to rape a woman in the woods in Falkirk has been given an Order for Lifelong Restriction and will serve a minimum of 32 months in prison.
Maximiliano Moreno, 22, grabbed a 20-year-old stranger from behind as she walked home from work in 2022, admitting the intention to rape her.
He was in possession of a knife and a rucksack which contained what prosecutor Angela Gray described as a "rape kit".
The bag contained cable ties, condoms, a pare of pliers, latex gloves and two scarves.
Moreno was given an Order of Lifelong Restriction at the High Court in Glasgow, an indeterminate sentence which sees convicts supervised by electronic monitoring for the rest of their lives.
He was also sentenced to an indefinite prison term as part of the order, and will serve a minimum of 32 months.
Lord Matthews told Moreno: "Although you have pleaded guilty, you have not properly explained why you acted like this."
Detective Sergeant Laura Robb said: “This was a hugely distressing experience for Moreno’s victim and I hope that today’s sentencing will provide them with some closure.
“He will now have to face the consequences of these despicable actions.
“His conviction sends a clear message that violent crimes such as this will not be tolerated and will always be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland.
“Anyone with any concerns or information can report them to police by calling 101 or calling Crimestoppers, where anonymity can be obtained, on 0800 555 111.”
