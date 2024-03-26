Ayr United chairman David Smith has declared he is “delighted” with the work undertaken by Clancy Consulting on the new North Stand at Somerset Park.
The 748-seater stand, beneath a cantilevered steel roof, has been designed by the Prestwick office of multi-disciplinary engineering firm Clancy Consulting.
Work on the North Stand started on site last April, with Clancy Consulting providing civil and structural engineering services on the development and working alongside Denham Youd Architects and Ashleigh (Scotland).
The project is scheduled for completion this summer.
Mr Smith, who is also managing director of Ashleigh (Scotland), said: “Myself, the club and the fans appreciate and are delighted with the work undertaken by Clancy Consulting on the new North Stand at Somerset Park for Ayr United.
“This enterprising development has been an exemplar in community wealth-building with the deployment of a local and talented supply chain, including Clancy Consulting, some of which never miss a game.”
Clancy Consulting noted the scheme includes a “plush new hospitality suite” catering for 198 guests, integrated within the structure.
The football club’s operations centre will occupy purpose-built offices within the new stand, which will feature wheelchair access throughout, electric vehicle infrastructure, and inside matchday space for players’ families.
Structural engineer Ross Taylor, who led the project for Clancy Consulting, said: “A range of measures will be implemented to reduce the demand for energy in the proposed development.
“These include good levels of natural daylight throughout, the façade and layout of the building being designed to take advantage of solar gains in winter, excellent fabric performance for new thermal elements and openings to reduce heat loss, a high level of air tightness, and use of heat-recovery technology.”
Clancy Consulting was previously involved with the Somerset Hub, outside the ground. This hub houses the club shop, staff offices and a supporters’ bar.
