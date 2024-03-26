A Tory MSP has accused a Scottish Government minister of threatening him in the chamber of the Scottish Parliament.
Stephen Kerr said a Cabinet Secretary told him that he was “going to fall from a very high place.”
The accusation came after he himself had been accused of a lack of respect by another MSP for heckling Health Minister Jenni Minto.
READ MORE: Holyrood to review security after protesters derail FMQs
In footage of the incident, which took place after a vote on Tuesday afternoon, someone can be heard saying “very high fall… from a very high place," though the context is unclear.
Mr Kerr did not name the SNP minister he said threatened him.
He can heard saying the words "desperate" and "that is nonsense, absolute nonsense."
Raising a point of order, Mr Kerr told the Presiding Office: “In the exchanges across this gangway here, before the Cabinet Secretary left their role, I perceive that I was threatened.
“The exam was used was 'I'm going to fall from very high place'. Now that is attested by my colleagues, that is what was said.
“Can I ask you please for some guidance, on whether or not it's at all appropriate for such threats to be made in this chamber between members of this Parliament?”
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said MSPs should not be involved in ”any conversation where they're discourteous or disrespectful to one another.”
“I do not know how many more times I can ask colleagues to please bear that extremely important standing order in mind. We’re elected representatives of the Scottish people and it's extremely important that we conduct ourselves in a manner that reflects that.”
Just moments before Green MSP Maggie Chapman had raised a point of order to criticise Mr Kerr’s behaviour.
She asked Ms Johnstone for guidance in relation to the code of conduct’s requirement “to treat each other with courtesy and respect given the repeated heckling from mainly men of mainly women who are on their feet to answering questions.”
She added: “I refer specifically to an incident at topical questions earlier this afternoon, where Stephen Kerr’s repeated interruptions of Jenni Minto, in what was designed, I can only imagine, to try and knock her off her feet, when as a parliament, we should be valuing and welcoming the contribution of women ministers.”
The Presiding Officer said she was “very determined that we will all treat one another with courtesy and respect at all times.”
