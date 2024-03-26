MSPs are to be given a free vote on a new Assisted Dying Bill, it has been confirmed.
A meeting of the Scottish Cabinet on Tuesday discussed Liam McArthur's new bill, which is due to be published on Thursday, and it was agreed there would be a free vote on the issue.
It has been widely expected that politicians would be allowed to vote with their conscience and without party influence but this is the first confirmation that this will be the case.
Two previous attempts to change the law on the issue were defeated at Holyrood but Mr McArthur has said repeatedly the political mood has now changed.
READ MORE:
I watched my grandmother die but still don't know how to feel on assisted dying
Canadian woman shares experience of watching her father choose assisted dying
Polling last year showed 77% of Scots support a change in the law to allow to allow terminally-ill people to request medical help to end their lives.
The First Minister's official spokesperson declined to say whether the First Minister and Deputy First Minister share the view on assisted dying.
Humza Yousaf has previously said he is not inclined to back Mr McArthur's bill, saying after a meeting with Glasgow Disability Alliance he feels "even less persuaded" to support a change in the law.
The announcement comes as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he had "yet to be convinced" of the case for change.
Mr Sarwar told the Daily Record he was "not currently minded" to support the Assisted Dying Bill when it is put to a vote at Holyrood.
Safeguards in the Bill require diagnosis of a terminal illness by two separate doctors and a 14-day cooling off period after which drugs would be supplied to be self-administered.
Mr Sarwar said: "I'm yet to be convinced this is the right approach.
"I'm struck by my colleague Pam Duncan-Glancy, the first MSP to be a permanent wheelchair user, who argues we actually need to give people a right to live, not just the right to die.
"For many people across the country, particularly those with disabilities, they don't feel they have that right to live."
"I'll follow the debate, but I think it will take a lot to convince me it's the right approach."
The issue of assisted dying has also come to the fore in England following high profile appeals by celebrities such as Pru Leith and Esther Rantzen, who has said she will consider assisted dying if her lung cancer does not respond to treatment.
However, a report from the health and social care committee last week said a debate on the matter was not necessary.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has said the issue would go to a free vote were it to be considered by the UK Parliament.
Mr Sarwar added: "The whole nature of free votes is people are entitled to their opinions. I respect Keir's position, but I don't instinctively agree with it."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here